BURGER KING® restaurants did a taste test on the popular WHOPPER® sandwich on April Fools Day, substituting beef for a plant-based burger.

Can a plant-based patty deliver all the flame-grilled, juicy craveability of the revered BURGER KING® restaurants WHOPPER ® sandwich?

Company officials think so, but can you really believe anything you hear on April Fools’ Day? In a new video, BURGER KING® restaurants surprised its loyal guests by serving the Impossible™ WHOPPER ® instead of the classic WHOPPER ® -- and filmed their reactions.

Starting today April 1, 59 exclusive BURGER KING® restaurants in and around St. Louis are testing the Impossible™ WHOPPER ® -- a flame-grilled, plant-based patty topped with freshly sliced tomatoes, fresh lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, ketchup, crunchy pickles, and sliced white onions on a toasted sesame seed bun.

The company claims the Impossible™ WHOPPER ® is, “All WHOPPER ®. No beef.” It’s as juicy, craveable and delicious as the original WHOPPER ®.

The limited-time offer makes BURGER KING® restaurants the first coast-to-coast quick-service restaurant to serve the award-winning, plant-based meat from food startup Impossible Foods, maker of the Impossible™ Burger.

