Wisconsin’s agricultural economy, which relies heavily on a solid system of roads and highways to connect farms to markets – dairy plants, grain elevators, local schools, restaurants and farmers’ markets. (Photo: Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer)

A national nonprofit transportation group says that half of Wisconsin roads are in need of help.

Aging and deteriorating roads, bridges and other infrastructure are a concern throughout the rural, urban and suburban areas of the state and may hamper economic development and cause safety concerns.

According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, which rates the country’s infrastructure, Wisconsin citizens driving on roads in need of repair costs each driver $637 per year.

And in its 2018, TRIP, a national nonprofit transportation research group, found that one-half of major local and state-maintained Wisconsin roads are in poor or mediocre condition. The group estimated this costs Wisconsin motorists a total of $6.8 billion statewide annually.

“The cost of repairing and maintaining a car that drives on neglected Wisconsin roads is far higher than most of us realize," said Secretary-designee Kathy Koltin Blumenfeld of the Department of Financial Institutions. "Fixing Wisconsin roads will be a big help for the pocketbooks of families throughout our state.”

Another key example is Wisconsin’s agricultural economy, which relies heavily on a solid system of roads and highways to connect farms to markets – dairy plants, grain elevators, local schools, restaurants and farmers’ markets.

“Wisconsin agriculture products are enjoyed by consumers local, regionally, and internationally,” said Secretary-designee Brad Pfaff of the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. “To get these high-quality, nutritious products to our nation’s and world’s customers, our agribusinesses rely on a quality transportation network, including our roads, bridges, and rail lines.”

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2019/03/28/crumbling-roads-cost-motorists-average-637-per-year/3302902002/