OSHKOSH - Flags snapped in the strong winds at the Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) Farm Show on March 27, causing a chill in the morning air and sending the majority of the crowds into hangers where they could view the vast array of new machinery in relative comfort. There was plenty to see, inside and out, from large sprayers and forage harvesters to sets of drill bits and farm clothing, along with financial and insurance advice.

By midday the sun warmed things up for the Kiddie Tractor Pull where a long line patiently waited for the weigh-in before pulling began.

Presley Putzke, 7, of Berlin, takes first place in his group for the Kiddie Tractor Pull at the Wisconsin Public Service Farm Show on March 28 in Oshkosh. (Photo: Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer)

But the busiest place, either because of warmth or good food, was the food tent. At one point, people were sitting outside, backs against the wind because all spots in the tent were full. Cooks behind the tent kept grills loaded with delicious pork, beef and buffalo, while more choices including grilled cheese and baked potatoes waited inside.

Some vendors sat staring at cell phones, while others said interest had been high during the show. Many people walked through the show with bags filled with information and a freebie or two tucked under their arm.

The WPS show ran March 26 - 28 on the EAA grounds in Oshkosh.

