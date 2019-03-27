Wisconsin Public Service 2019 Farm Show
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Presley Putzke, 7, of Berlin, takes first place in his group for the Kiddie Tractor Pull at the Wisconsin Public Service Farm Show on March 28 in Oshkosh.
Presley Putzke, 7, of Berlin, takes first place in his group for the Kiddie Tractor Pull at the Wisconsin Public Service Farm Show on March 28 in Oshkosh. Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer
Fullscreen
Machinery of all sizes was on display at the Wisconsin Public Service Farm Show March 26-28.
Machinery of all sizes was on display at the Wisconsin Public Service Farm Show March 26-28. Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer
Fullscreen
Lots of drill bits to pick from at the Wisconsin Public Service Farm Show in Oshkosh, which ran March 26-28.
Lots of drill bits to pick from at the Wisconsin Public Service Farm Show in Oshkosh, which ran March 26-28. Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer
Fullscreen
Bryan Schultz, of Oshkosh, and his sons Owen, 12 (left) and Evan, 8, check out a New Holland mower at the Wisconsin Public Service Farm Show on March 27 in Oshkosh.
Bryan Schultz, of Oshkosh, and his sons Owen, 12 (left) and Evan, 8, check out a New Holland mower at the Wisconsin Public Service Farm Show on March 27 in Oshkosh. Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer
Fullscreen
Dave Faytik, with Multitek, demonstrates how a firewood processor makes easy work of cutting and splitting wood during the Wisconsin Public Service Farm Show on March 27 in Oshkosh.
Dave Faytik, with Multitek, demonstrates how a firewood processor makes easy work of cutting and splitting wood during the Wisconsin Public Service Farm Show on March 27 in Oshkosh. Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer
Fullscreen
The John Deere 9700i forage harvester garnered lots of attention during the Wisconsin Public Service Farm Show on March 27 in Oshkosh.
The John Deere 9700i forage harvester garnered lots of attention during the Wisconsin Public Service Farm Show on March 27 in Oshkosh. Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer
Fullscreen
Emmet Zodrow, 6, of Green Lake, checks out the controls on a Gehl tractor while dad, John looks over the outside during the Wisconsin Public Service Farm Show on March 27 in Oshkosh.
Emmet Zodrow, 6, of Green Lake, checks out the controls on a Gehl tractor while dad, John looks over the outside during the Wisconsin Public Service Farm Show on March 27 in Oshkosh. Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer
Fullscreen
The line for cheese samples at Simon's Specialty Cheese was long but moved quickly at the Wisconsin Public Service Farm Show on March 27.
The line for cheese samples at Simon's Specialty Cheese was long but moved quickly at the Wisconsin Public Service Farm Show on March 27. Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer
Fullscreen
Dave Queen, of Monroe, tends the grill for the Wisconsin Cattleman's Association at the Wisconsin Public Service Farm Show on March 27 in Oshkosh. Food sales were brisk in the food tent with few empty seats to be found.
Dave Queen, of Monroe, tends the grill for the Wisconsin Cattleman's Association at the Wisconsin Public Service Farm Show on March 27 in Oshkosh. Food sales were brisk in the food tent with few empty seats to be found. Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer
Fullscreen
There was lots of interest in tools at the Wisconsin Public Service Farm Show on March 27 in Oshkosh.
There was lots of interest in tools at the Wisconsin Public Service Farm Show on March 27 in Oshkosh. Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer
Fullscreen
Aaron Bauer with Kelly Tillage System explains how the discs work on the tillage system during the Wisconsin Public Service Farm Show in Oshkosh on March 27.
Aaron Bauer with Kelly Tillage System explains how the discs work on the tillage system during the Wisconsin Public Service Farm Show in Oshkosh on March 27. Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer
Fullscreen
A stiff wind kept flags flying at the Wisconsin Public Service Farm Show on March 27 in Oshkosh.
A stiff wind kept flags flying at the Wisconsin Public Service Farm Show on March 27 in Oshkosh. Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer
Fullscreen
A 1038 Farmall H, restored by Gresham FFA and Gresham FFA Alumni members, was on display at the Wisconsin Public Service Farm Show in Oshkosh from March 26-28. Tickets for the club's Farm Heritage Day Raffle on Sept. 8 were on sale.
A 1038 Farmall H, restored by Gresham FFA and Gresham FFA Alumni members, was on display at the Wisconsin Public Service Farm Show in Oshkosh from March 26-28. Tickets for the club's Farm Heritage Day Raffle on Sept. 8 were on sale. Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    OSHKOSH - Flags snapped in the strong winds at the Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) Farm Show on March 27, causing a chill in the morning air and sending the majority of the crowds into hangers where they could view the vast array of new machinery in relative comfort. There was plenty to see, inside and out, from large sprayers and forage harvesters to sets of drill bits and farm clothing, along with financial and insurance advice. 

    By midday the sun warmed things up for the Kiddie Tractor Pull where a long line patiently waited for the weigh-in before pulling began. 

    But the busiest place, either because of warmth or good food, was the food tent. At one point, people were sitting outside, backs against the wind because all spots in the tent were full. Cooks behind the tent kept grills loaded with delicious pork, beef and buffalo, while more choices including grilled cheese and baked potatoes waited inside. 

    Some vendors sat staring at cell phones, while others said interest had been high during the show. Many people walked through the show with bags filled with information and a freebie or two tucked under their arm. 

    The WPS show ran March 26 - 28 on the EAA grounds in Oshkosh. 

    Carol Spaeth-Bauer at 262-875-9490 or carol.spaeth-bauer@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at cspaethbauer or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/carol.spaethbauer.

    Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2019/03/27/lots-see-wisconsin-public-service-farm-show/3295380002/