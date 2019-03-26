Babcock Hall ice cream was flown in from Madison to cap up UW-Madison Day in Washington DC on March 21. (Photo: Wisconsin Alumni Association)

More than 120 University of Wisconsin–Madison alumni, students, and friends, from across the country gathered in Washington, DC, to let their voices be heard as part of the third annual UW–Madison Day.

The Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA) organized the day of outreach to members of Congress and their staff. The group advocated for continuing support of higher education and the important issues facing UW–Madison.

The day began with a breakfast meeting to discuss key issues with lawmakers, including support for federal research funding, reauthorization of the Higher Education Act to keep college affordable, and an increase in budget caps to fund college education and research efforts.

The red-and-white–clad Badger contingent then fanned out across the U.S. Capitol for meetings with lawmakers and their legislative staffs.

“Every year, passionate Wisconsin Badgers make the effort to travel to DC to meet with federal officials and speak out on behalf of the University of Wisconsin. Members of Congress and their staff were receptive to our alumni presence and universally reaffirmed their support for federal research efforts and working to keep college affordable,” said Mike Fahey, managing director of state and university relations for WAA and a 1989 UW–Madison alumnus. “These UW–Madison alumni and friends are affirming their support for higher education and making sure it is a priority now and in the future.”

A lunch presentation by UW–Madison faculty members showcased research efforts by Dr. Susan Paskewitz, Dr. Chris Kucharik, and Dr. Nicole Rogus-Pulia. The lunch was attended by UW–Madison Day participants as well as congressional staff members, and provided a tangible demonstration of the groundbreaking work and discoveries that are the results of federal research grants.

The event brought together approximately 150 alumni who work on Capitol Hill plus staff from the Wisconsin congressional delegation. They even enjoyed some Babcock Hall ice cream, flown in from Madison.

