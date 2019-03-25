Agricultural Land is subject to the use value assessment law, and is further classified as Grades 1, 2 or 3, or pastureland. (Photo: USDA)

MADISON – The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation urges rural landowners to check their property tax assessments this spring.

“Land on Wisconsin farms generally falls into one of five classifications,” explained WFBF’s Executive Director of Governmental Relations Karen Gefvert.

Agricultural Land is subject to the use value assessment law, and is further classified as Grades 1, 2 or 3, or pastureland.

Agricultural Forest is assessed at 50 percent of market value, this is a woodlot located on a parcel also containing Agricultural Land, or wooded land contiguous to a parcel entirely classified as Agricultural Land under the same ownership.

Productive Forest Land is a wooded area that does not meet qualifications as Agricultural Forest and is assessed at market value.

Undeveloped Land is a classification that encompasses wetlands, swamps and wasteland, all of which are assessed at 50 percent of market value.

Other encompasses the farmstead and farm buildings which are assessed at market value.

“Farmers need to be aware of how the various types of land they own are classified in order to determine how assessments apply,” Gefvert said.

“Tax assessment statements for municipalities are typically issued in April and May to notify landowners of changes in property assessments,” Gefvert said. “If farmers have questions about their assessments, they should first talk with their assessor. They should also be aware of the appeals process available through their local Board of Review.”

The Department of Revenue’s website offers an Agricultural Assessment Guide, Use Value Guidelines for each municipality and a Property Assessment Appeal guide.

