RIVER FALLS - Guest speaker David Montgomery, professor of geomorphology at the University of Washington, will present "Growing a Revolution: Bringing Our Soil Back to Life" on Tuesday, March 19, at 5 p.m. in North Hall Auditorium at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. The lecture, discussion and book signing are free and open to the public.

Montgomery is a geologist who studies landscape evolution and the effects of geological processes on ecological systems and human societies. He is the author of "The Rocks Don't Lie: A Geologist Investigates Noah's Flood," "Dirt: The Erosion of Civilizations," "The Hidden Half of Nature: The Microbial Roots of Life and Health," and "Growing a Revolution: Bringing Our Soil Back to Life."

The event is presented by the UW-River Falls Geological Society and the Plant and Earth Science Department, College of Agriculture, Food, and Environmental Sciences.

For more information, call Holly Dolliver in the UWRF Plant and Earth Science Department at 715-425-3345 or email holly.dolliver@uwrf.edu.

