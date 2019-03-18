There were lots of tractors to check out at the Wisconsin Public Service Farm Show in Oshkosh from March 27 - 29, 2018. (Photo: Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer)

Next week the EAA grounds in Oshkosh will be filled, not with airplanes, but with farm equipment where the agricultural community can check out the latest in farming equipment, machinery and tools at the Wisconsin Public Services (WPS) 2019 Farm Show.

For more than five decades the WPS Farm Show has given customers and other attendees the opportunity to connect with products and services that can help their farms run more efficiently. This is more important now than ever before in the current economic climate farmers are facing, according to Matt McCullen with the WPS Show.

"Our agricultural consultants also assist customers by providing information regarding service options or offerings, as well as answering any questions about electricity use on farms," McCullen added.

WPS logo (Photo: Wisconsin Public Service)

Nearly 500 exhibitors from 19 states and two countries will fill more than 400,000 square feet of space on the EAA grounds — that includes 60 new exhibitors joining returning exhibitors from last year.

McCullen expects about 20,000 people to attend the WPS Farm Show over the course of three days from March 26 - 28, which is similar to attendance numbers seen at past shows.

Returning highlights to the Farm Show include a kid's tractor pull at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 28. Small prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in 14 weight classes. A silent auction takes place in Hangar B. Operated by the state FFA Foundation, all proceeds from the auction go to the state FFA Foundation.

Grant Cumbie, 8, of Omro, works hard as he competes in the kids tractor pull at the Wisconsin Public Service Farm Show in Oshkosh on March 28, 2018. (Photo: Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer)

Hiking across more than 400,000 square makes a person hungry. The WPS Farm Show Food Tent can fill that void with several state nonprofit groups selling beef, pork, bison, cheese and potato products.

The WPS Farm Show is open from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. March 26 and 27 and from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on March 28. Admission is free. Parking is $3 per vehicle. A free shuttle is available to transport attendees from the parking areas to the main entrance of the show.

Members of six local FFA chapters will staff informational booths in each hangar to assist attendees and answer questions about this year's Farm Show.

Carol Spaeth-Bauer at 262-875-9490 or carol.spaeth-bauer@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at cspaethbauer or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/carol.spaethbauer.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2019/03/18/check-out-latest-greatest-farm-equipment-2019-wps-farm-show/3206120002/