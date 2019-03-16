A man works his way through a flooded Galena Street as the Pecatonica River continues to rise in Darlington, Wis., Thursday, March 14, 2019. The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning or flood watch for about two-thirds of the state. (Photo: Dave Kettering, AP)

ARCADIA, Wis. (AP) — Emergency officials say flooding has forced the evacuation of homes in western Wisconsin.

The State Emergency Operations Center says about 12 homes were evacuated in the town of Dodge in Trempealeau County on Saturday. An ice jam has caused flooding on the Trempealeau River.

The center says a shelter was reopened in Arcadia to help flood victims. Other shelters remain open in Green Bay and Fond du Lac.

On Friday, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency for much of the state as heavy rain and melting snow flooded roads, fields and communities.

But the National Weather Service says temperatures in Wisconsin will be in the 30s and 40s over the next few days, slowing snowmelt, and that no major precipitation is forecast.

