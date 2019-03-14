Come get a firsthand look at one of the world’s leading dairy science departments during Dairy Science Spring Visit Day at the UW–Madison campus and Dairy Cattle Center on April 5. Prospective students will meet faculty, participate in hands-on workshops and learn about the wide variety of learning opportunities available to dairy science majors. (Photo: John Oncken)

The University of Wisconsin–Madison’s Department of Dairy Science invites prospective students and their parents to visit campus on Friday, April 5, 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., to explore what the program has to offer.

Those attending will get a firsthand look at one of the world’s leading dairy science departments as they tour the UW–Madison campus and Dairy Cattle Center, meet faculty, participate in hands-on workshops and learn about the wide variety of learning opportunities available to dairy science majors.

Current students and alumni will be on hand to answer questions and share their experiences. Those attending can also preview the cattle selling that will take place at the Badger Dairy Club’s 19th Badger Invitational Sale on April 6.

The UW–Madison undergraduate dairy science program emphasizes a combination of cutting-edge, science-based knowledge and hands-on experience. Award-winning research and extension faculty teach more than 20 undergraduate courses covering nutrition, reproduction, mammary physiology, genetics and other aspects of dairy management. On-campus, state-of-the art dairy facilities enhance the learning experience.

“For high school students, spring of their junior year is really when I would recommend they start taking campus visits,” says Kent Weigel, professor and chair of the dairy science department. “Making a college visit and touring the campus can be pivotal in a student's decision to attend college and what schools they end up applying to.”

“Students are often amazed by the small-school feel of our ag campus and the extra benefits they get studying at a Big Ten university,” states Weigel. “That, and our proximity to the heart of the dairy industry, is what makes UW–Madison such a special place for our students to attend college.”

For UW–Madison admission eligibility, it is recommended that seniors rank in the top 25 percent of their high school class. Transfer students must have completed at least 24 semester hours of college-level work. Most transfer students have a GPA of at least a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

To attend the Dairy Science Spring Visit Day, please register online by April 1 at dysci.wisc.edu. For more information, contact Cathy Rook at (608) 263-3308 or rook@wisc.edu

