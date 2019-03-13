Wisconsin Holstein Association (Photo: WHA)

BARABOO, Wis. — Nearly 200 Holstein breeders converged in Manitowoc County to attend the annual Adult Holstein Convention hosted by Manitowoc Co. Holstein Breeders and the Wisconsin Holstein Association (WHA),

The 2018 Wisconsin Top Performer cows were announced at the opening night banquet. Recognized were cows owned by Selz-Pralle Dairy, Humbird; Tom Kestell, Waldo; Valley Drive Holsteins, Campbellsport; Edward Jeanquart, Forestville; and Dylan and Cameron Ryan of Fond du Lac.

Receiving the overall Top Performer for the second year in a row was Pam Selz-Pralle and Scott Pralle’s seven-year-old cow, Selz-Pralle Aftershock 3918 VG-88, with a record of 62,785 pounds milk, 2,564 pounds of fat and 1,838 pounds of protein.

During the annual WHA business meeting, Kurt Loehr of Eden was newly elected to serve a three-year term. Joining him on the WHA board were re-elected members Joseta Halbur, Fond du Lac; Heather Jauquet, Pulaski; and Steve Endres, Waunakee. Retiring from the board was Bryan Stremcha of Bangor.

Serving as officers this year are Craig Carncross of Lodi, president; Steve Endres, Waunakee, vice president; Erica Ullom, Bloomer, secretary.

Wall of Fame honorees from left, Bob Sabo, David Bachmann, Norman Nabholz and Elmo Wendorf. (Photo: Wisconsin Holstein Assoc.)

Wall of Fame

Earning prestigious Wall of Fame honors were dairyman David Bachmann, Sr.; bull, Pinehurst Copyright; and cow, Audrey Posch.

Bachmann was the second living person inducted in the Wisconsin Holstein Association Wall of Fame. In 1950 at the age of 22, Bachmann took over Pinehurst Farm, originally owned by his grandfather. Before overseeing the dairy program, the farm went through a herd dispersal and Bachmann began rebuilding the Registered Holstein herd. These purchases came from many of the quality herds in Sheboygan County.

Bachmann had a knack for finding influential bulls and merchandising them. A number of these were moved into AI or export markets. Pinehurst also produced many bulls including Pinehurst Copyright, Pinehurst Blueprint, Prestige of Lakehurst, Beau Incomparable and many others.

Pinehurst accomplishments include 50 All-American and Reserve All-American awards with more than 200 nominations and four World Dairy Expo Grand Champions in four different breeds including two Supreme Champions. Bachmann also bred or developed two 97-point and 12, 96-point cows as well as 44 animals that were at least 95-points. Bachmann was able to join in the celebration on Saturday.

Born July 1, 1973, Pinehurst Copyright established himself as a prominent sire at Pinehurst Farms in the 1970s. Copyright was out of Dolvic Fury Bubaleah 2E-97 and sired by Prestige of Lakehurst.

Bubaleah was purchased by Pinehurst Farms in 1972 and according to Bachmann, was one of the finest cows he had worked with. A number of Copyright’s daughters would go on to be All-Americans with the most famous being Pinehurst Charity 4E-96, All-American 4-year-old in 1980; and Pinehurst Precious 5E-95, All-American 5-year-old in 1982.

In 1980 Copyright was the Premier Sire of the Central National Holstein Show. Over the years Copyright sired 38 Excellent daughters.

This year’s Wall of Fame Cow, Audrey Posch, is the only cow in the breed to have a 19-generation group of Excellent females. To date, research indicates that there are now more than 400 Excellent descendants of Audrey Posch.

Born in 1936 and bred by Yates Farms, Audrey was a product of dairy’s line-breeding program. She sold to Mallary Farms in Vermont where she produced a national record as a 14-year-old and two Gold Medal Sons. A notable 12-generation descendant was Pinehurst Royal Rosa EX-91 who had 14 Excellent daughters. Royal Rosa is now the dam of 42, 15-generation Excellents. In total there are now 65, 13-generation Excellents in the breed from the Audrey Posch family.

Breeder awards

Earning this year's Distinguished Young Holstein Breeder award is Kurt and Sarah Loehr, of Forest-Ridge Holsteins, Eden.

Distinguished Young Holstein Breeders are Kurt and Sarah Loehr of Eden. (Photo: Wisconsin Holstein Assoc.)

While Sarah Loehr, a former Outstanding Holstein Girl, grew up on a Registered Holstein farm, her husband, Kurt purchased his first Registered Holstein cow after college, Stelbro Michelle Rubens-Red-ET 3E-93.

Michelle became the matriarch of the Forest-Ridge herd and was named Reserve Grand Champion at the Midwest Spring Show, was nominated All-American and introduced the couple at World Dairy Expo.

To date, the herd at Forest-Ridge Holsteins has a RHA of more than 26,000 pounds of milk with nearly 1,000 pounds of fat with an SCC of less than 60,000. The herd’s BAA is more than 111 which ranks them among the best in the nation for BAA in their herd size.

The couple has bred or developed more than 70 Excellent cows, had four state show winners, five national show winners and a number of All-American and Junior All-American nominations across three breeds.

Mark and Valerie Holschbach of Baraboo are this year's Distinguished Holstein Breeders. (Photo: Wisconsin Holstein Assoc.)

Mike and Valerie Holschbach of Heatherstone Enterprises, Baraboo, were recognized as the 2018 Distinguished Holstein Breeder.

The couple continued their passion for the Holstein breed following their marriage. Mike introduced new genetics through AI breeding and had early success with Heatherstone Valiant Trinket.

One of the most notable animals at Heatherstone was Heatherstone Redhot-Red EX-92, who was nominated Global Red Cow of the Year in 2017 and now resides at Milk Source Genetics.

Redhot topped her class at World Dairy Expo for four consecutive years. To date, Heatherstone has bred 71 Excellent females, developed another 99 Excellent females and males, been home to a Holstein Star of the Breed and has had 45 top five placings in national competitions among a number of other accolades.

Heatherstone Enterprises will be dispersing their herd of Registered Holsteins on April 13 at their farm in Baraboo.

Service Award

Viroqua resident Paul Buhr received the Marlowe Nelson Distinguished Service award. Buhr is the seventh person to be awarded both the Distinguished Service award and Distinguished Holstein Breeder award.

R. Paul Burh (left) of Viroqua is presented the Marlowe Nelson Distinguished Service Award by Corey Geiger. (Photo: Wisconsin Holstein Assoc.)

Buhr completed six years of service to Holstein Association USA, guiding the Junior Advisory Committee and serving on the Legislative and Industry Affairs Committee. He also played a prominent role on the Genetic Advancement Committee (GAC) and became the GAC vice chair in 2013.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2019/03/13/holschbachs-earn-distinguished-holstein-breeder-award-wha-convo/3147778002/