If you are concerned about tar spot this year but haven't been able to get to a winter meeting to learn more on how to control it, the University of Wisconsin has a solution.

A new video by Damon L. Smith, Ph.D., Associate Professor and Extension Specialist, Department of Plant Pathology, UW-Madison, provides a short lecture about tar spot on corn - symptoms, severity, hybrid, and fungicide trial results in 2018.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2019/03/12/uw-madison-tar-spot-video-provides-wisconsin-perspective-disease/3143616002/