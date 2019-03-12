UW-Madison tar spot video provides Wisconsin perspective on disease
If you are concerned about tar spot this year but haven't been able to get to a winter meeting to learn more on how to control it, the University of Wisconsin has a solution.
A new video by Damon L. Smith, Ph.D., Associate Professor and Extension Specialist, Department of Plant Pathology, UW-Madison, provides a short lecture about tar spot on corn - symptoms, severity, hybrid, and fungicide trial results in 2018.
