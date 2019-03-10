National Farm Medicine Center (Photo: NFMC)

The National Farm Medicine Center, with donations from central Wisconsin, is hosting three Mental Health First Aid courses, one in each Marathon, Wood, and Clark counties.

The courses will be held from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on March 11 at Hotel Marshfield, 2700 S. Central Ave Marshfield; March 15 at Marathon County Extension office, 212 River Dr. Ste #3 Wausau and March 21 at Neillsville Legion, 6 Boon Blvd, Neillsville.

Mental Health First Aid is an eight-hour course that teaches participants how to help someone who is developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis. The training helps identify, understand, and respond to signs of addictions and mental illnesses.

Recognizing farmers in central Wisconsin are experiencing tremendous stress, often without access to appropriate resources; the goal is to train individuals who support farmers in central Wisconsin in Mental Health First Aid. Agricultural business representatives, Extension, commodity group leaders, bankers, insurance agents, friends, and family members of farmers can participate in the agricultural focused mental health first aid courses.

Registration is required. Register at https://tinyurl.com/yxu6d2m8. For questions call NFMC at 715-387-5975 or email nfmcsh@marshfieldresearch.org. All classes are free. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.

