Chocolate milk at centercourt for WIAA tourney

Farmers of Wisconsin and chocolate milk are taking center court at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Boys and Girls Basketball State Tournaments as the official beverage and the first-ever network social media partner.

Studies suggest drinking low fat chocolate milk post workout could help athletes boost power and improve training times in their next bout of exercise.1

Athletes and fans in-stadium will be encouraged to “recover like a champion” in programs, chair covers and digital signage throughout the Resch and Kohl Centers (in Green Bay and Madison, respectively).

As the first-ever Network Social Media Sponsor for the WIAA Boys and Girls Basketball State Tournaments, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin will tap into spectators’ watching behaviors by offering engagement activities via TV, phone and computer screens.

Last call for scholarship

The deadline for scholarships offered by the The Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board is March 22. The organization is offering $1,000 scholarships to be used during the second semester of the 2019-20 school year. Third and fourth-year college students pursuing dairy-related or food science degrees at one of Wisconsin’s four-year universities are eligible to apply.

Applicants will be evaluated on involvement and leadership in dairy-related activities, scholastic achievement, and career objectives. Finalists will be interviewed in mid-April, with the recipients to be recognized at the 2019 Wisconsin State Fair.

The application is available at https://bit.ly/2Tx3vSn. For more information, contact Katy Katzman at 262-903-6727 or katzman@idcnet.com.

Bio-Vet, Inc. partners with Wisconsin FFA Foundation

Bio-Vet, Inc., has partnered with the Wisconsin FFA Foundation with a $5,000 gift. The Barneveld-based company is a new benefactor of the non-profit organization, which supports the Wisconsin Association of FFA and other agricultural education partners statewide.

Bio-Vet, Inc. is supporting Wisconsin FFA members as a Leadership Partner, sponsor of the Dairy Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) grants and also a sponsor of the Beef Production Proficiency award. Wisconsin FFA continues to grow and thrive, with more than 21,000 members wearing the iconic blue and gold corduroy jacket in the state.

“Bio-Vet has supported FFA for a number of years,” said Ron Martin, Bio-Vet product manager. “We are proud to make a larger commitment to the Wisconsin FFA Foundation in 2019 to support leadership development, livestock SAE grants and beef proficiency awards. We strongly believe that FFA is developing future agribusiness leaders, as well as our future customers.”

Farmers reminded about the dangers of working in grain bins

Working in grain bins can be deadly, so insurers want to remind farmers of the dangers.

Nationwide insurance is helping sponsor a campaign to educate farmers about safety procedures they can use when working in grain bins.

Farmers should wear proper safety gear when they enter grain bins and test the atmosphere for toxic gases.

Brad Liggett with Nationwide says the insurer is also working with other groups to train first responders and provide grain bin rescue tubes to fire departments.

Since 2014, 77 fire departments in 24 states have received the rescue tubes that help protect someone stuck in the grain while responders work to rescue them.

Minnesota dairy farmers dump milk because of snow buildup

Some Minnesota dairy farmers are being forced to dump their milk after heavy snowfall obstructed roads and damaged farms.

The Twin Cities saw the snowiest February on record with 39 inches of snow, and more than 27 inches fell in St. Cloud, Minnesota Public Radio reported. The buildup of snowfall in the Upper Midwest last month is causing some farm structures to buckle, adding to the problems dairies already face after years of low milk prices.

"There are tons and tons of dairies around the state that had to dump milk in recent days," said Lucas Sjostrom, executive director of the Minnesota Milk Producers Association. "I know it's in the hundreds. It may be over 1,000 dairies."

Accumulated snow is preventing many tanker trucks from getting down rural roads to pick up milk, Sjostrom said.

Snow has also caved in the roofs of at least 20 dairy barns in Minnesota, in some cases killing and injuring cattle, he said.

Sjostrom said that an issue such as a roof caving could keep cows away from feed or from being milked, which can disrupt their schedule and lead to illness.

A roof recently collapsed at a barn on a fifth-generation Olmsted County farm, causing the family to sell their herd, he said.

