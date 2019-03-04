Those attending this year's SXSW conference in Austin, Texas, will have a chance to sample a massive wedge of Wisconsin wonderful by creating a cheese-themed state fair in the center of the conference which provides an opportunity for global professionals to participate and network. (Photo: Courtesy of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin)

MADISON, Wis. – When it comes to cheese, no state does it “grater” than Wisconsin, and this year the State of Cheese is sharing a massive wedge of Wisconsin wonderful by creating a cheesy state fair in the center of the SXSW conference. Badge holders can escape to a place only found in wildest of cheese dreams at the JW Marriott in downtown Austin on March 12-13.

While there will be thousands of pounds of assorted artisan cheeses, Wisconsin will also bring a un-brie-lievably unique spin with special touches like a Ferris wheel of award-winning cheeses, three 7-liter gourmet fondues, custom swag, and at certain times throughout the day, fair favorites like fried cheese curds and boozy snow cones.

A cast of characters will make special appearances including a magician and juggler as well as a woman in a dress made of champagne flutes. This must visit SXSW lounge is designed with social sharing in mind so everything is curated for the perfect picture.

“We wanted to give SXSW attendees a festive place to escape and recharge where they can not only try a variety of incredible cheeses but also experience the magic of Wisconsin,” says Suzanne Fanning, Chief Marketing Officer for Wisconsin Cheese. “What’s more fun than a state fair? How about a state fair with all-you-can-eat cheese?”

The finished record-breaking cheeseboard held 4,437 pounds of Wisconsin cheese. Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin built the cheeseboard and broke the world record in Madison, Wednesday, Aug. 1. (Photo: Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin )

Last year, the Wisconsin Cheese SXSW lounge featured a 3D printed barn and a massive cheeseboard display, and Wisconsin went on to officially set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® title by creating the World's Largest Cheeseboard. This year attendees will not only enjoy even more cheese, but they will also have access to an immersive digital experience that leverages gamification, augmented reality and a cheese matchmaker (Chee-harmony) to guide them through the cheese paradise that awaits them behind the doors of Cheeselandia.

There’s more “gouda news” for cheese lovers visiting Austin. They can keep the party going when they return home by joining the Cheeselandia community, which combines a mix of online and offline experiences across the country. Can’t make it to the event? Follow along on social media with the hashtag #SXSWisconsin.

