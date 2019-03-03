Wisconsin farmers saw the biggest price increase from January 2018 in hay but only a slight increase from December 2018. (Photo: USDA)

Wisconsin producers saw a slight increase in milk and hay prices in January, while corn and oats stayed stable and soybean prices dipped a little.

While the January 2019 average milk price was $16.20 per hundredweight (cwt) was up 20 cents from December 2018, it was 10 cents lower than in January 2018, according to the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture reports.

The U.S. all milk price of $16.60 for January was 40 cents higher than Wisconsin's price and 20 cents higher than last month's U.S. price, according to the USDA Agricultural Prices report.

All hay prices averaged $182 per ton in January, a $3 increase from December's price of $179 per ton and $59 above January 2018. At $187 per ton in January, alfalfa hay prices were up $1 from December 2018 and $57 above last year. Other hay prices followed suit, averaging $158 in January compared to $155 in December and $94 in January 2018.

Corn prices held steady at $3.42 per bushel, the same as last year and 26 cents higher than last January's price of $3.16 per bushel.

However, soybean and oat prices continued to decline. At $8.49 per bushel of soybeans in January 2019, the price was 14 cents lower than in December and down 72 cents from January 2018.

The average oat price of $3.24 was 2 cents below December's price of $3.26 but 11 cents above last January's price of $3.13.

Carol Spaeth-Bauer at 262-875-9490 or carol.spaeth-bauer@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at cspaethbauer or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/carol.spaethbauer.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2019/03/03/wisconsin-milk-price-inches-up-last-month-hay-price-increases/3039481002/