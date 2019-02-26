Wisconsin State Capitol (Photo: AP)

Ag Day at the Capitol will be held March 20 at the Monona Terrace in Madison. This event is the largest gathering of farmers from across the state representing a variety of farm groups to learn more about issues impacting Wisconsin agriculture and meet with their state legislators.

Topics for discussion will be the state budget, water quality initiatives and industrial hemp.

“As farmers and others involved in agriculture, we cannot underestimate the power of sharing our stories with elected officials,” said Jim Holte, Wisconsin Farm Bureau President. “Taking time to talk with our legislators helps them understand how proposed legislation or regulations affect our everyday work.”

Registration will begin at 11 a.m. with the program starting at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m. with an issue briefing beginning at 12:45 p.m. At 3:00 p.m. attendees will have time to walk to the State Capitol to meet with their legislators in the Wisconsin Assembly and Senate.

It is important that attendees call the offices of their legislators in advance to schedule an appointment between 3 and 5 p.m. for Wednesday, March 20.

Register for Ag Day at the Capitol by calling Wisconsin Farm Bureau at 1.800.261.3276. Ride sharing may be available. The cost is $30 per person before March 14. Late registrations and at-the-door attendees will cost $35. A copy of the registration form is available at bit.ly/2019AgDayatCapitol.

