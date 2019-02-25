$19M worth of cocaine found inside pineapple shipment at Georgia port
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Federal agents have announced the seizure of millions of dollars of cocaine hidden in pineapples and decorative figurines at two different Georgia ports of entry.
Citing a U.S. Customs and Border Protection release, news outlets report officers working at the Port of Savannah in November found 450 packages weighing more than 1,100 pounds concealed in a commercial shipment of pineapples from Cartagena, Colombia.
Another release says agriculture specialists at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport seized nearly 3 pounds of cocaine from figurines in the bags of a 24-year-old woman who arrived last Tuesday from Toncontin, Honduras. She was sent back to Honduras.
The Savannah bust is valued at more than $19 million, while the Atlanta bust was estimated at $40,000.
The Savannah seizure is still under investigation.
