Future Farmers of America (FFA) changed country singer Dillon Carmichael's life. Does it come as a surprise then that on Give FFA Day, Feb. 19, Carmichael thanked the community that helped him get where he is today.

"National FFA is more than just farmers. It is changing kids' lives everyday, making them leaders, and better people," Carmichael said on Instagram. “Kids have FFA when they have no one to turn to, no leadership, and are in an important point in their lives. Folks, I am one of those kids in my own way. FFA changed my life; I could not be where I am today without it. I believe in the future of agriculture.”

Carmichael was raised in a small town in Kentucky and grew up participating in the National FFA Organization. From being treasurer to FFA camp, talent shows and FFA convention, the organization became a community to him. A community he hasn't forgotten as the 25-year-old singer makes a name for himself among country music greats.

In 2018, Carmichael performed at the National FFA Convention. Last Thanksgiving, he partnered with Spotify Hot Country for its first "Give Thanks" campaign, which paid tribute to real life families devoting their lives to farming.

As he sings in his song "Made To Be a Country Boy," he "wouldn't change a single thing," he's "proud of this blood in my veins," he was "made to be a country boy." Carmichael shows that pride by supporting the future of agriculture through FFA.

