MADISON, WI

Bio-Vet, Inc. partners with Wisconsin FFA Foundation

Bio-Vet, Inc., has partnered with the Wisconsin FFA Foundation with a $5,000 gift. The Barneveld-based company is a new benefactor of the non-profit organization, which supports the Wisconsin Association of FFA and other agricultural education partners statewide.

Bio-Vet, Inc. is supporting Wisconsin FFA members as a Leadership Partner, sponsor of the Dairy Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) grants and also a sponsor of the Beef Production Proficiency award. Wisconsin FFA continues to grow and thrive, with more than 21,000 members wearing the iconic blue and gold corduroy jacket in the state.

“Bio-Vet has supported FFA for a number of years,” said Ron Martin, Bio-Vet product manager. “We are proud to make a larger commitment to the Wisconsin FFA Foundation in 2019 to support leadership development, livestock SAE grants and beef proficiency awards. We strongly believe that FFA is developing future agribusiness leaders, as well as our future customers.”

WISCONSIN RAPIDS

More than 225 attend Farm Bureau's FFA Farm Forum

More than 225 high school juniors from across Wisconsin attended Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s FFA Farm Forum in Wisconsin Rapids, Feb. 15-16.

“This event is a great partnership between Wisconsin Farm Bureau and Wisconsin FFA,” said WFBF President Jim Holte. “Young ag leaders who attend this event participate in professional development activities, explore ag careers and learn about current issues facing agriculture while networking with their peers and Farm Bureau staff.”

During the two-day event at Hotel Mead in Wisconsin Rapids, FFA members attended workshops on post-secondary agricultural opportunities, social media, agricultural advocacy and leadership.

Joining WFBF President Holte as keynote speakers at the event were Alison Wedig, marketing specialist for Culver Franchising System, LLC and Chris Pollack, co-owner of Pollack-Vu Dairy.

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation sponsors FFA Farm Forum in cooperation with the Wisconsin Association of FFA. This year’s FFA Farm Forum marks the 47th time the event has been hosted for Wisconsin youth.

OMAHA, NE

Farmers reminded about the dangers of working in grain bins

Working in grain bins can be deadly, so insurers want to remind farmers of the dangers.

Nationwide insurance is helping sponsor a campaign to educate farmers about safety procedures they can use when working in grain bins.

Farmers should wear proper safety gear when they enter grain bins and test the atmosphere for toxic gases.

Brad Liggett with Nationwide says the insurer is also working with other groups to train first responders and provide grain bin rescue tubes to fire departments.

Since 2014, 77 fire departments in 24 states have received the rescue tubes that help protect someone stuck in the grain while responders work to rescue them.

GREENSBURG, PA

Police seek people who used farm tractor to kill cow

State police are trying to find the people who used a piece of farm machinery to impale an Angus cow and then left the animal to die on a western Pennsylvania farm.

Police in Westmoreland County say the incident occurred between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Feb. 12 at a Hempfield Township farm.

Trooper Stephen Limani called the perpetrator "extremely cruel." He told the Tribune-Review on Monday that the person also had to know how to work a hydraulic lift that was on the farm tractor.

Limani told the Tribune-Review that investigators believe that the cow was impaled by the tractor's two forks. He said police believe the act was deliberate and more than one person was involved. Police said the cow was valued at about $1,000.



