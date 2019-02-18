Culver's logo (Photo11: Culver's logo)

Culver's is continuing its tradition of celebrating National FFA Week by launching its fifth annual FFA Essay Contest. Three essay writers will be chosen to receive $7,500, $5,000 or $2,500 for their FFA chapters. The essay contest is an opportunity for students to show their knowledge of — and passion for — the agricultural industry.

This year, contestants are being asked to respond to this:

• The average age of a farmer is 58. Why is it important for more young people to get involved with agriculture? Why should they be excited to join the agricultural industry?

FFA members are encouraged to submit essays of 1,000 words or less at Culvers.com/essaycontest until April 8, 2019, at 5 p.m. CT.

FFA chapters can use the awarded funds for agricultural education initiatives and projects or to attend the National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, Oct. 30–Nov. 2, 2019.

"We know how important it is to get young people involved in agriculture—they're our country's future," said Jessie Kreke, Culver's senior marketing manager. "This essay contest is our way to both show FFA members that we support them and to hear about their passions and hopes for the future."

Culver's essay contest is part of the restaurant's Thank You Farmers® Project, which is focused on making sure we have enough wholesome food to serve our growing population by supporting agricultural education programs that encourage smart farming.

To date, the Thank You Farmers Project has raised over $2 million in support of the National FFA Organization and Foundation, local FFA chapters and a variety of local agricultural organizations.

