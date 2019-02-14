FFA Alumni (Photo: FFA Alumni)

NEW HOLSTEIN - The 25th annual New Holstein FFA Alumni Farm Toy and Craft Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, March 10, at New Holstein High School. Admission is $3 per person with children 8 and under free.

The fundraising event includes more than 80 vendors showcasing farm toys and various craft displays on 275 tables. Also featured is a kids’ tractor pull, with weigh-in at noon, and the pull at 12:30 p.m.

A silent auction featuring a custom-made barn, door prizes and refreshments are part of the show. For more information visit https://bit.ly/2TKOCc8

