Farmland once owned by Abe Lincoln nets $300K at farm auction
CHARLESTON, IL – Farmland once owned by Abraham Lincoln netted $300,000 on the auction block this week.
The 30-acre plot of farmland was part of a 590-acre farm owned by retired Illinois farmer Ron Best that was put up on the auction block this week. The 16th presidents farmland sold for $10,000 an acre, while the remaining 560 acres sold for $3.9 million, or just $7,000 an acre.
Best of Charleston, Ill., told the Times-Courier and Mattoon Journal-Gazette that some people may appreciate the land's historical significance during the auction.
He says the land has been farmed the entire time, adding: "It's not like Lincoln's stove pipe hat, that you can put on a shelf and say this was Lincoln's."
Lincoln bought 40 acres in 1841 from his cash-strapped father. Six acres became part of the current Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site. The remaining 34 acres were eventually sold.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.