Join fellow dairy farmers, agribusiness and allied industries for dairy’s premier educational event, the 2019 PDPW Business Conference, held Mar. 13-14, 2019, at the Alliant Energy Center, Madison, Wis.

Seeking best-in-class education, attendees will have access to 62 educational sessions, 41 presenters, and six learning platforms – including inspirational and business keynotes, information-rich breakout sessions, interactive workshops in the Hands-on Hub, quick-pace Learning Lounges, and breaking-innovation from University Research at the PDPW Preview Stage, and the latest in hand-held technologies, mobile apps, and interactive innovations in the Dairy Technology Hub.

“The 2019 PDPW Business Conference was designed by a committee of fellow dairy farmers to capture the content and positive experience needed to help fellow dairy farmers remain focused and moving dairy forward,” said Shelly Mayer, Executive Director of PDPW and dairy farmer in Slinger, Wis. “They didn’t disappoint; it’ll be one of their best and at a time they need it most.”

The Conference will again offer learning tracks in four key topic areas. Tracks include 1) animal care and food safety, 2) business and finance, 3) human resources and management, and 4) social license. This system will provide Conference attendees a way to customize their experience, as all our attendees’ businesses are unique in size, management practices, level of experience, and region of the country.

“The variety of sessions targeted to different learning styles and levels during the Business Conference is extremely valuable to our farm. We each attend different sessions, then regroup and share what we’ve learned back at the farm,” said Brian Forrest, dairy farmer from Stratford, Wis. “We can divide sessions with our herdsperson attending hands-on workshops focused on improving daily operations and cow and calf management while another team member is focusing on financial and business management, and I can focus on to the human resources, business strategy and leadership-focused sessions.”

To learn more about the 2019 PDPW Business Conference details, learning platforms and tracks, or exhibitor and sponsorship details, visit PDPW.org/businessconference or contact PDPW at 800-947-7379.

Professional Dairy Producers (PDPW) is the nation's largest dairy producer-led organization of its kind, focusing on producer professionalism, stakeholder engagement and unified outreach to share ideas, solutions, resources and experiences that help dairy producers succeed.

