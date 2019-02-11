National FFA Week (Photo: Courtesy National FFA)

As students and parents are making decisions on post-secondary options this February, the Wisconsin Association of FFA is celebrating National FFA Week (February 17-23) and a 39-year membership high of 21,185 members. Meaning that this year alone, thousands of high school students are preparing to be college and career ready by developing their premier leadership, personal growth, and career success.

Premier leadership is gained through the opportunity to attend various conferences at the state and national levels throughout the year. This weekend, for example, students attended Farm Forum sponsored by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau.

They discussed future agricultural careers and ways to continue their involvement in the agriculture industry. FFA equips members with skills to impact and engage with their communities, to serve as a voice in the agriculture industry, and ultimate grows them and their communities.

FFA members are constantly growing themselves by stepping out of their comfort zones and taking initiative to plan their own events. Across the state this week, chapter FFA officer teams will be implementing activities in their school district, working with children in their communities, and volunteering to help needs in their communities.

Through my own experiences creating activities, I gained invaluable skills to grow my communication abilities, be a clear presenter, and focus on details of planning events. This growth that many FFA members experience is evident when they apply for jobs and become a part of the workforce.

The organization promotes career success through hands on experiences in and out of the classroom, ranging from raising bees to working on a farm, conducting laboratory research, or community service.

Students can choose to get involved in a variety of projects and can apply for competitive awards through their projects. Additionally, FFA members can compete in Career Development Events where they put into practice skills and knowledge about various career areas from floriculture to business to poultry.

Combined, the premier leadership, personal growth, and career success that FFA provides to its members make them college and career ready. Once students gain these skills, FFA helps them turn aspirations into reality – offering $2.7 million in scholarships at the National level each year.

Additionally, state FFA scholarships are available through the Wisconsin FFA Foundation. This support continues for up to 3 years after high school and showcases the organization’s dedication to developing students to be the next generation of leaders in their communities. With diverse opportunities that you can hand-pick to form your own FFA experience, enrolling in an agriculture class and joining FFA can help you reach your specific goals.

The heart of the matter is that FFA takes activities with real world applications and transforms them into possibilities for growth, so that students can be college and career ready. If you’re interested in learning more about how your student can grow in their leadership and success to be college and career ready, please visit www.wisconsinffa.org to learn more! And don’t forget to find out how you can get involved with your local FFA chapter this FFA week!

Amelia Hayden (Photo: Colleen Kottke)

Amelia Hayden is the President of the 2018-19 Wisconsin FFA Officer Team

