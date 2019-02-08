Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI) says the Trump Administration’s "go-it-alone approach of resolving trade imbalances" has sparked a trade war that is hurting Wisconsin farmers, workers, and families (Photo: Getty Images)

Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind has part of a bipartisan effort aimed at reasserting Congressional authority over trade and tariff policy.

The Trade Security Act would also give power to Department of Defense over Department of Commerce when determining national security threat of Section 232 tariffs, and increase Congressional oversight.

A copy of the bill can be found here.

“This Administration’s go-it-alone approach of resolving our trade imbalances has sparked a trade war that is hurting Wisconsin farmers, workers, and families," said Kind. "The National Security tariff process is being misused, at the cost of our rural and local economies. It is long-past time for Congress to reassert its constitutionally-granted power in our Nation’s trade policy and protect our export power.”

US Rep. Ron Kind (Photo: Submitted)

Fellow Democrat Rep. Terri Sewell of Alabama agreed, saying Congress must reassert its trade authority and take steps to "protect manufacturers and farmers from the Trump administration’s reckless and isolationist trade policy", pointing to her state's auto manufacturers that employ nearly 40,000.

While Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana agreed that Trump is right to seek a level playing field for American businesses and workers, she disagreed with his method on how to accomplish that goal.

Walorski's Republican colleague, Rep. Darin LaHood of Illinois says he's seen firsthand the positive effect that free trade has had on the state's farming communities and agribusiness.

“Our agriculture producers and manufacturers need markets and customers to remain competitive in the global economy," he said. "While I appreciate the Administration’s efforts to go after bad actors, implementation of Section 232 tariffs has resulted in increased costs for consumers and retaliatory trade actions that have hindered the ability of producers in my district to sell their products and have access to open markets."

A bipartisan in the Senate was also introduced at the same time.

