MADISON, Wis. – University of Wisconsin-Extension will offer a number of meetings across the state for farmers interested in learning about the new Dairy Revenue Protection program, a new federal insurance tool, with a quarterly payout to dairy farms when milk revenue falls below their insured revenue level.

Dr. Mark Stephenson (Photo: Dan Hansen)

Mark Stephenson Director of the UW-Center for Dairy Profitability will provide a comprehensive overview of the Dairy Revenue Protection program and updates to the FSA Dairy Margin Protection Program (MPP), as another tool for dairy farmers when milk prices are low. Important changes to the MPP have been introduced in the Farm Bill that may make this program worth a second look.

The discussion will cover the following specific information for dairy farmers considering the program:

New Dairy Revenue Protection (RP) program structure and function

Overview of Dairy programs RP, MPP and Livestock Gross Margins (LGM)

FSA implementation

Expected returns

Decision making tool & calculations

There is no fee to attend the meetings. Registration is recommended for meeting materials. The following UW-Extension meetings on the Dairy Revenue Protection program are available by date and location. For registration, more information and questions, contact the UW-Extension office by meeting location. Thank you to the Wisconsin Farm Bureau and other partnering organizations for their sponsorship of meeting refreshments, where applicable.

Meeting schedule

Feb. 7, 2019, 12:45 p.m.—Campbellsport, Blue Door Coffee Co, 116 E Main Street, Campbellsport, WI. Contact: Steph Plaster, Washington County UW-Extension, (262) 335-4482

Feb. 12, 2019, 1 p.m.—Dodge County, Lowell Community Memorial VFW, 280 South Street, Lowell, WI. Contact: Amanda Young, Dodge County UW-Extension, (920) 386-3790

Feb. 13, 2019, 10 a.m.—Belvedere Supper Club, 329 WI-97, Marshfield, WI 54449. Contact: Matt Lippert, Wood County UW-Extension, (715) 421-8440

Feb. 13, 2019, 1 p.m.—Lincoln County Service Center - Assembly Room in the Upper Level, 801 North Sales Street, Merrill, WI. Contact: Dan Marzu Lincoln County UW-Extension, (715) 539-1072

March 5, 2019, 10 a.m.—Green Lake County UW-Extension, 571 County Road A, Green Lake, WI Contact: Ben Jenkins, Green Lake County UW-Extension, (920) 294-4032

March 11, 2019, 10 a.m.—Jackson County UW-Extension, 227 S 11th St., Black River Falls, WI. Contact: Jamie Pfaff, Jackson County UW-Extension, (715)284-4257

March 20, 2019, 10 a.m.—Brillion Community Center Street, Brillion, WI Contact: Amber O’Brien Calumet County UW-Extension, (920) 849-1450

