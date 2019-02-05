Sweeping both the Heifer of the Year and Junior Heifer of the Year was Kress-Hil Saphire-Red-ET, exhibited by Owen and Kendyll Kress and Savanah Barts, Newton, WI. (Photo: Cybil Fisher)

Red and White dairy cattle from Wisconsin are among the top three winners of the annual Cow and Heifer of the Year Contest sponsored by the Red and White Dairy Cattle Association.

Nominated and voted on by the membership of the RWDCA, winners were named in both the Open division and Junior Division.

Sweeping both the Heifer of the Year and Junior Heifer of the Year was Kress-Hil Saphire-Red-ET, exhibited by Owen and Kendyll Kress and Savanah Barts, Newton, Wis. Saphire topped off her show season being named the Junior Champion of the International Red & White Open and Junior Show and being awarded the first ever Supreme Heifer of the Junior Show award at World Dairy Expo, Madison, Wis.

Saphire was also named the Junior Champion of the Junior Show and Reserve Junior Champion of the Open Show at the Midwest Spring Red & White Show and Reserve Junior Champion of the Wisconsin Championship Red & White Junior Show.

Most recently, Saphire has been named the All American Red & White Fall Calf and the Unanimous Junior All American Red & White Fall Calf.

Winning the Junior Cow of the Year in the Junior Division is Mead-Manor Def Adeline-Red, owned by Michael and Megan Moede, Algoma, WI, (Photo: Cybil Fisher)

Jr. Cow of the Year

Winning the Junior Cow of the Year in the Junior Division is Mead-Manor Def Adeline-Red. A Junior 2 year old, Adeline was the winning Junior 2 year old in both the Open and Junior shows at International Red & White Junior Show at World Dairy Expo, Madison, Wis., she was also named the Reserve Intermediate Champion of the Junior Show and Best Bred & Owned of the Junior show.

Bred and Owned by Michael and Megan Moede, Algoma, Wis., Adeline was most recently named the All American Red & White Junior 2 year old and Unanimous Junior All American Junior 2 year old.

Adeline was also named the Supreme Champion of the Wisconsin Junior State Fair and Grand Champion of the Junior show and Reserve Grand Champion of the Open show at the Wisconsin Championship Red & White show.

Winning Cow of the Year in the Open Division is Oakfield A Shampagne-Red-ET, owned by Westcoast Holsteins, Chilliwack, BC, Canada. (Photo: Cybil Fisher)

Cow of the Year

Winning Cow of the Year in the Open Division is Oakfield A Shampagne-Red-ET. Shampagne is owned by Westcoast Holsteins, Chilliwack, BC, Canada. She was bred by Oakfield Corners Dairy, Oakfield, NY.

The highlight of Shampagne's year was topping the International Red & White Show at World Dairy Expo, Madison, Wis. Shampagne has also been named the All American Red & White Junior 3 Year Old.

Full articles on the winners will be featured in the upcoming issues of The Red Bloodlines, the official publication of the Red and White Dairy Cattle Association.

Red and White Dairy Cattle Association (Photo: RWDCA)

The RWDCA strives to encourage and promote the progressive breeding and development of superior Red & White Dairy cattle providing breeders with information, programs and services to help track, evaluate and improve the breed from one generation to the next. Visit RedandWhiteCattle.com for more information.

