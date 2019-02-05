LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Hannah Sjostrom of Maiden Rock, Wis., will serve as the 2019 American Honey Queen.

According to the American Beekeeping Federation, Sjostrom, 20, is a junior at UW-Eau Claire and is studying nursing, with hopes to focus her skills in an oncology unit someday.

Sjostrom is a third generation beekeeper, following in the footsteps of her father, Douglas Sjostrom and her grandfather, Edwin Sjostrom. She previously served as the Wisconsin Honey Queen.

Sjostrom and Nicole Medina, 19, New Jersey, were selected for their new roles during the annual January convention in Myrtle Beach, SC.

According to the news release, the women will spend the next year promoting the beekeeping industry throughout the United States in a wide variety of venues, including fairs, festivals, schools, and media interviews.

To schedule an appearance, contact American Honey Queen Program Chairperson Anna Kettlewell at (414)545-5514.

Top Headlines from Wisconsin Farmer:

U.S. official cites progress in U.S./China trade talks

Suicide prevention projects aims to help distressed farmers

Jerry Apps: Seed catalogs trigger yearning for spring

 

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2019/02/05/hannah-sjostrom-maiden-rock-wis-2019-american-honey-queen/2779059002/