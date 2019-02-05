Hannah Sjostrom of Wisconsin is 2019 American Honey Queen
Hannah Sjostrom of Maiden Rock, Wis., will serve as the 2019 American Honey Queen.
According to the American Beekeeping Federation, Sjostrom, 20, is a junior at UW-Eau Claire and is studying nursing, with hopes to focus her skills in an oncology unit someday.
Sjostrom is a third generation beekeeper, following in the footsteps of her father, Douglas Sjostrom and her grandfather, Edwin Sjostrom. She previously served as the Wisconsin Honey Queen.
Sjostrom and Nicole Medina, 19, New Jersey, were selected for their new roles during the annual January convention in Myrtle Beach, SC.
According to the news release, the women will spend the next year promoting the beekeeping industry throughout the United States in a wide variety of venues, including fairs, festivals, schools, and media interviews.
To schedule an appearance, contact American Honey Queen Program Chairperson Anna Kettlewell at (414)545-5514.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.