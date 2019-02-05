Hannah Sjostrom of Maiden Rock, Wis., (left) is 2019 American Honey Queen while Nicole Medina of N.J. will service as American Honey Princess . (Photo: American Beekeeping Federation)

Hannah Sjostrom of Maiden Rock, Wis., will serve as the 2019 American Honey Queen.

According to the American Beekeeping Federation, Sjostrom, 20, is a junior at UW-Eau Claire and is studying nursing, with hopes to focus her skills in an oncology unit someday.

Sjostrom is a third generation beekeeper, following in the footsteps of her father, Douglas Sjostrom and her grandfather, Edwin Sjostrom. She previously served as the Wisconsin Honey Queen.

Sjostrom and Nicole Medina, 19, New Jersey, were selected for their new roles during the annual January convention in Myrtle Beach, SC.

According to the news release, the women will spend the next year promoting the beekeeping industry throughout the United States in a wide variety of venues, including fairs, festivals, schools, and media interviews.

To schedule an appearance, contact American Honey Queen Program Chairperson Anna Kettlewell at (414)545-5514.

