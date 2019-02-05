SUN PRAIRIE, WI

Compeer Financial to pay out more than $52 million to patrons

Compeer Financial and its board of directors are returning more than $52 million in patronage payments to member-owners this February. In total, member-owners will receive nearly $150 million in patronage returns this year.

The organization will issue a second patronage payment, totaling more than $99 million, later this year for business member-owners had with Compeer Financial in 2018.

In 2019, Compeer Financial will return approximately 38 percent of 2018 earnings to member-owners. This is $45 million more in regular patronage than the company paid out in 2018. Patronage dividends are based on the amount of products and services purchased by member-owners.

WASHINGTON D.C.

Farm groups applaud school lunch milk bill

A bipartisan bill calling for whole milk to be allowed into school cafeterias is being hailed by farm groups a way to introduce more options into children's diets.

The Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act of 2019 (H.R. 832) was introduced by Reps. Glenn Thompson (R-PA) and Collin Peterson (D-MN), chairman of the House Agriculture Committee.

Thompson said milk consumption has been declining in schools throughout the nation because kids are not consuming the varieties of milk being made available to them.

The American Dairy Coalition is asking producers and members of the dairy industry to contact their representatives and ask them to support the legislation.

MADISON, WI

Wisconsin prices on corn, soybeans down slightly - oats, hay up

The November 2018 average price received by farmers for corn in Wisconsin was $3.35 per bushel according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Agricultural Prices report. This was down $0.03 from October but $0.23 above the previous November.

The November soybean price, at $8.28 per bushel, was down $0.42 from October and $1.12 below the previous November. The November oat price was $3.09 per bushel, up $0.35 from October and $0.10 above the November 2017 price.

All hay prices in Wisconsin averaged $176.00 per ton in November, up $21.00 from October and $46.00 above November 2017. The alfalfa hay price averaged $180.00 per ton in November, up $15.00 from October and $42.00 above the previous November. The other hay price averaged $159.00 per ton in November, up $27.00 from October and $56.00 above the November 2017 price.

The November average price was $16.90 per cwt for milk, down $0.70 from October and $2.20 below November a year ago.

MADISON, WI

Wisconsin Corn program unveils Wisconsin Corn Foundation, Inc.

The Wisconsin Corn Program is proud to announce the founding of its sister organization – the Wisconsin Corn Foundation, Inc.

The new foundation has been established with the goal of providing scholarships and funding for students to attend educational events such as Wisconsin Corn/Soy Expo and Commodity Classic.

The inaugural board of directors consists of: Mark Hoffmann – President, Casey Kelleher – Vice President, Ryan Ripp – Secretary/Treasurer, Mike Berget, Jim Birchman, Luke Goessling, Bill Rohloff, Randy Woodruff and ex-officio members Andy Grebner and Joe Lauer.

The Wisconsin Corn Foundation is being featured this week at the 2019 Wisconsin Corn/Soy Expo in the Wisconsin Dells.

