FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative (Photo: FFDC)

ONALASKA, Wis. – Dairy farmers are invited to attend FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative’s Producer Discovery Workshops as part of the cooperative’s 2019 Annual Meeting on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center in Onalaska, Wis.

The 2019 Annual Meeting is ‘Focused on the Future’ features topics that will help dairy farmers improve their nutrient management practices and better understand the industry’s checkoff organizations efforts to sell more dairy products.

The first Producer Discovery Workshops kicks off at 1:15 p.m., ‘Sustainable Practices that Improve the Soil, Protect Watersheds, and Increase Your Profits’ features Joe Bragger, dairy farmer from Buffalo County and the first UW-Discovery Farms participant, who will share his personal lessons learned after participating in the UW Discovery Farms program and research studies, and how those lesson have improved his farm and his management practices as he focuses on the future.

The second workshop ‘Milk Mooo-ves: How the Dairy Checkoff Makes the Most of Your Milk Checkoff Dollars,’ begins at 2:45 p.m. and features Chad Vincent, CEO from Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and Molly Pelzer, Chief Experience Officer from the Midwest Dairy Association.

As milk checkoff organizations have been around for decades, many dairy farmers are unaware of their work to promote and protect dairy’s image among customers. Long gone are the days of focusing on print and television advertising. Workshop attendees will learn what creative strategies are being implemented by checkoff organizations today as they focus on building markets and promoting dairy while showcasing the passion of dairy farmers.

There is no cost to attend, however attendees must reserve their seat. Call Julie at 608-286-1909 by February 15 to make a reservation. For more information visit www.FarmFirstDairyCooperative.com.

