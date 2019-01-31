There are more than 185 ginseng producers in the Marathon County, Wisconsin. Ninety five percent of the ginseng root exported from the United States comes from the central part of the state. (Photo: Ramde Dinesh/ AP)

WASHINGTON D.C. – The Ginseng Board of Wisconsin is among 57 organizations that will share in the $200 million earmarked for the Agricultural Trade Promotion Program (ATP) to help U.S. farmers and ranchers identify and access new export markets.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said the ATP is one of three USDA programs created to mitigate the effects of unjustified trade retaliation against U.S. farmers and exporters. USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) accepted ATP applications between September 4 and November 2 – totaling nearly $600 million – from U.S. trade associations, cooperatives, and other industry-affiliated organizations. USDA has released a list of the ATP funding recipients.

The Ginseng Board of Wisconsin was awarded $526,390. Other organizations receiving monies include Cranberry Marketing Committee, $1,139,450; American Soybean Association, $21,882,165; U.S. Dairy Export Council, $5,288,194; and U.S. Grains Council, $13, 944,690.

President Donald J. Trump authorized up to $12 billion in programs to provide assistance to U.S. agriculture through a trade mitigation package announced by Secretary Perdue on September 4, 2018. In addition to the $200 million allocated to the ATP, the package also included the Market Facilitation Program to provide payments to farmers harmed by retaliatory tariffs, and a food purchase and distribution program to assist producers of targeted commodities.

“At USDA, we are always looking to expand existing markets or open new ones, so we are proud to make good on the third leg of the President’s promise to America’s farmers,” said Secretary Perdue. “This infusion will help us develop other markets and move us away from being dependent on one large customer for our agricultural products. This is seed money, leveraged by hundreds of millions of dollars from the private sector, that will help to increase our agricultural exports.”

All sectors of U.S. agriculture, including fish and forest product producers, were eligible to apply for cost-share assistance under the ATP. FAS evaluated applications according to criteria that included the potential for export growth in the target market, direct injury from the imposed retaliatory tariffs, and the likelihood that the proposed project or activity will have a near-term impact on agricultural exports.

