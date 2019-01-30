Auction listings (Photo: Matt Colby/Now Media group)

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 1

Merrill, WI.

11:00 AM Large Equipment Auction with Internet Bidding Available via Proxibid.com for Black Granite Grain Co., 4510 County Rd F. Sale conducted by Wausau Sales Corp Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 2

Harvard, IL.

10:30 AM Tractors, Skid Steer, Dozer, Combine, Farm Machinery & More for the Gary Martin Estate, 9320 White Oaks Rd. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 3

Sandwich, IL.

8:00 AM. Kitchen Cabinets, Bases, Uppers & Trims, Cement Board Siding & More. Located at 16746 Chicago Rd. Visit gavinauctionservices.com. Sale by Gavin Auction Co, Sandwich, IL.

Online

** Ending Feb. 3. Collectible Sale! Redlin, Gromme, Gedamus & More. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 4

Online

Ending Feb. 4. Hand Tools, Power Tools, Vintage Tools & More. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 5

**Withee, WI.

11:00 AM Feeder Cattle and Dairy Cow Auction, located at N13438 State Hwy 73. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions of Withee, WI.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 6

Online

** Ending Feb. 6. 1:00 PM. Haynes Farms Retirement. Located at 6924 Peck Rd. Eaton Rapids, MI. Visit www.SheridanAuctionService.com. Sale Conducted by Sheridan Realty & Auction Co., Mason, MI.

** Brodhead, WI.

11:00 AM Tractors/Combine/Grain Cart/Tillage Equipment William Larson Farms, LLC. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC, Evansville, WI.

** Richland Center, WI.

11:30 AM 132 Head of Holstein and Jersey Dairy Cattle, to be held at Richland Cattle Center, 24321 Hwy 58. Sale conducted by Richland Cattle Center, Richland Center, WI.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 7

** Spring Green, WI.

10:30 AM Tractors, Self-Propelled Forage Harvester and Other Equipment for J-Lynn Farms, Dennis & James O Hackl, S11822 Hwy G. Sale conducted by Hennessey Auction Co., Dodgeville, WI.

** Loyal, WI.

10:30 AM Fresh cows and Heifers from Cashton, W1461 State Hwy 98. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. of WI.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 8

** Milwaukee, WI.

10:00 AM Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for Details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 9

** Browntown, WI.

9:00 AM Contractor's Surplus Equipment Auction, Construction, Tractors, Lawn & Garden, Recreational, Vehicles and more! Complete list & photos at www.powersauction.com | Grand Opening Auction conducted by Powers Auction Service of South Wayne, WI.

** Monticello, WI.

11:00 AM 131 Dairy Heifers & Calves for Lone Pine Dairy Inc, Guy, Wendi & Gloria Thoman to be held at N6492 Co J. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions, Browntown, WI.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 10

** Lena, WI

11:00 AM Over 500 Toys/50 Years of Farm Toys, Collector Cars, Trucks & Trains. 6234 Duame Road, Lena, WI (Stiles Junction). Sale conducted by Yoap's Auction Gallery. See website for more info www.yoapandyoap.com

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Juneau County, WI

ONLINE AUCTION beginning 2/11 8AM. 226.5 Acres of Vacant Land in Juneau County, WI. Online Auction www.gavinbros.com |Conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers & Real Estate, Reedsburg, WI.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 12

** Reedsburg, WI.

9:30 AM. Machinery, Equipment, Forklift, Parts, Inventory and More for Bindl Sales & Service, 525 S Albert Ave. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg, WI.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 13

** Fennimore, WI.

11:00 AM Machinery and More Auction for Kelley Farms, Mike & Janice Kelley & Michael Kelley, 1355 US Hwy 18. Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction Co., Muscoda, WI.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Wapello, IA.

9:00 AM Equipment held at 16365 110th St., Land held at the Charles W Briggs Civic Center at 5:00 pm. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC, Hamilton, IL.

** Online

Ending 2/18/19. Implement Parts, Weights, Wheels & Tires and More. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 21

DePere, WI.

11:00 AM Multiple Line Dairy Farm Auction to be held in DePere, WI. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 2

** Prescott, WI.

Live & Online Real Estate Auction. Property located at W11483 St. Hwy. 29. Sale to be held at W10516 Hwy 10, Prescott. Go to www.hinesauctionservice.com. Sale conducted by Hines Auction Service, Ellsworth, WI.

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

TUESDAY, MARCH 5

Fond du Lac, WI.

12:00 Noon. A Great Retirement Auction for Dennis & Kathy Krug to be held in Fond du Lac, WI. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 9

** Sharon, WI

Now Accepting Consignments for Annual Spring Auction. Tractors, Farm/Construction Equip., Tools, Sporting Goods & More. Located at A.A. Anderson Inc. Machinery Lot. Sale Conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co. Sharon, WI.

** Manawa, WI.

11:00 AM. Dairy Showplace with Parlor, 68 Head of Dairy Cattle, Machinery & Special Items for David & Amy Sordahl. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC of Marion, WI.

FRIDAY, MARCH 22

** Black Creek, WI.

11:00 AM. Large Machinery Dispersal for David & Nancy Vandenheuvel. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC of Marion, WI

SATURDAY, MARCH 23

** Crandon, WI.

1:00 PM. Absolute auction of Wooded Land for Ronda Nolan. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC of Marion, WI

THURSDAY, MARCH 28

Denmark, WI.

11:00 AM Farm Equipment Retirement Auction for Double Star Farms - Dave & Julie Gerbers to be held in Denmark, WI. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

** Davenport, Iowa.

TBA Sale held March 28-30. 400 Tractors. 600 Signs & Farm Relics. The Ed Kowalski Collection, to be held at Mississippi Valley Fair Center. Sale conducted by Mecum Auctions, Walworth, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 6

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 4

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

