Four Wisconsin herds are among the Top. 10 overall Holstein Breed Age Average herds for the 2018 classification, according to Holstein Association USA. (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — Four Wisconsin herds are among the Top. 10 overall Holstein Breed Age Average herds for the 2018 classification, according to Holstein Association USA.

Herds participating in the Classic or Standard options of the Holstein Classification program receive an overall BAA for the herd. The BAA value provides a way to compare the score of a herd average to the average of the breed, taking into account age of the animal and stage of lactation.

Ocean View Genetics of Deerfield, Wisconsin had the second best BAA percentage of 115.5, while Michael and Julie Duckett's Holsteins if Rudolph, Wis., had the fifth best BAA in 2018 at 114.3. Holsteins owned by Michael & Chris McCullough of Juda, turned in a 113.5 BAA to earn a ninth place ranking. Rosedale Genetics Ltd, of Oxford, Wis., finished out the Top 10 with a BAA of 113.2.

Holstein Association USA recognizes outstanding Registered Holstein breeders and herds of all types and breeding philosophies, and the Holstein classification program provides an unbiased evaluation of hundreds of thousands of Holstein cows each year.

"The herds appearing on these lists should be commended for developing consistent herds with breed-leading conformation, which is a result of not only careful breeding decisions, but also dedicated, outstanding animal care and animal husbandry practiced 365 days a year,” Executive Director of Holstein Genetic Services Lindsey Worden states.

The average BAA% for all herds in 2018 was 106.7. Six herds had a BAA of over 114.0, and Matthew T. Mitchell of Tenn. earned the recognition of having the highest BAA in the U.S. last year at 116.7 on 11 cows.

2018 Overall Top 200 BAA Herds

Several lists have been created to recognize members of all herd sizes and all areas of the country. Find the 2018 Overall Top 200 BAA Herds, Top 25 BAA Herds by Region, Top 25 BAA Herds by Herd Size, and Top 10 BAA Herds for Colleges & Universities on www.holsteinusa.com. To view the complete list of 2018 Top BAA Herds under the Popular Lists section on the Holstein Association USA homepage, go directly to https://bit.ly/2DEwAm5.

Holstein Association USA (Photo: Holstein Association USA)

Top 25 BAA herds, Region 5, WI

1. Ocean View Genetics, 115.5, 23 cows (2); 2. Michael & Julie Duckett, 114.3, 55 cows, (5); 3. Michael & Chris McCullough, 113.5, 50 cows, (9); 4. Rosedale Genetics Ltd, 113.2, 30 cows, (10); 5. Craig B. Krohlow, 113.1, 29 cows; 6. Jeffrey A. & Kate Hendrickson, 112.8, 109 cows, (19); 7. Crisdhome Farm, Inc.,112.4, 98,cows, (25); 8. Wilstar Holsteins, 112.0, 56 cows, (37); 9. Mikayla Endres, 111.9, 10 cows, (38); 10. Brandon Ferry, 111.8, 69 cows; 11, (39).

11. Thomas J. Kestell, 111.7, 120 cows, (42); 12. Gary G. Van Doorn, 111.6, 17 cows, (44); 13. Christopher J. Van Dyk, 111.6, 40 cows, (43);14. David C. & Julie P. Marcks, 111.5, 40 cows, (46); 15. Mark J. Ryan, 111.5, 87 cows, (47); 16. Bonnie L. Van Dyk,111.4, 81 cows, (49); 17. Kurt & Sarah Loehr, 111.2, 63 cows; 18. Riley Miller, 111.2, 16 cows; 19. Todd Adam Hoesly, 111.1, 65 cows; 20. Adam T. Borchert, 111.0, 65; 66 cows.

21. Joseph A. Brantmeier, 111.0, 99 cows; 22. Dale J. Christoph, 110.8, 55 cows; 23. Dennis V. Christoph, 110.8, 77 cows; 24. Weis Way Dairy, 110.8, 41 cows; 25. Rick & Linda Frozene,110.7, 21 cows; 26. Richard & Julie Vomastic, 110.7, 29 cows. Bolded number in brackets represents ranking among Top 200 Overall BAA herds.

Top BAA Herds by Herd Size

These Wisconsin herds placed among the Top 5 in each respective class determined by herd size.

10-25 cows—2. Ocean View Genetics.

26 to 50 cows—2. Michael & Chris McCullough; 3. Rosedale Genetics Ltd.; 4. Craig B. Krohlow.

51 to 75 Cows—1. Michael & Julie Duckett; 5. Wilstar Holsteins.

76 to 150 Cows—2. Jeffrey A. & Kate Hendrickson; 4. Crisdhome Farm, Inc.; 5. Thomas J. Kestell.

Over 150 Cows—1. Kamphuis Farms LLC, 108.6, 242

Top 10 College & University Herds—9. University of Wisconsin-Platteville, 105.91 BAA.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2019/01/28/four-wisconsin-herds-ranked-among-holstein-usa-top-baa-herds/2702590002/