Levi Kindschi of Loganville, Wis., said winning the Wisconsin Guernsey Breeders' Association calf essay contest in 2015 was a life-changing experience. (Photo: Submitted)

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. — One fortunate Wisconsin youth will be the recipient of a registered Guernsey calf during the Wisconsin Guernsey Breeders’ Association (WGBA) annual convention on March 15-16th in Oshkosh, Wis. This calf will be awarded to the youth who writes the best essay on their choice of two topics: (1) “What a Guernsey calf would mean to me” or (2) “The Guernsey cow is important to me because…”

Essays are currently being accepted for this 21st annual contest. Entrants do not need to have a Guernsey background or be from a Guernsey farm. The essay winner will be announced during the youth luncheon at the WGBA state convention on March 15th.

Last years' recipient was Morghan O’Connell, Winneconne, WI.

Contest guidelines include:

Essay should be a minimum of 250 words on the topic of “what a Guernsey calf would mean to me” or the topic “the Guernsey cow is important to me because…”

Contest is open to Wisconsin youth ages 10-17

Entrant should include plans for housing, responsibilities or plans for caring for the calf and show opportunities in the essay

Winner must agree to exhibit the calf at shows and give a report on the calf at the WGBA annual meeting after winning

Winner must be willing to join the Wisconsin Junior Guernsey Breeders’ Association for a one time fee of $15.00.

To enter the contest, interested Wisconsin youth should mail their essay to: Essay Committee Chairwoman; Tara Kindschi, W7014 Co Rd. PF, Loganville, WI 53943. All entries must be postmarked by Feb. 22, 2019. For additional information, applicants can call (608) 484-0416 or e-mail wisgba@yahoo.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2019/01/25/wgba-sponsors-essay-calf-contest/2682679002/