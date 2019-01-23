Come out and socialize about "old iron" of all sizes at the 20th annual Wisconsin Antique Power Reunion Farm Toy Show set for Feb. 17. (Photo: Wisconsin Antique Power Reunion)

Come out and socialize about "old iron" of all sizes at the 20th annual Wisconsin Antique Power Reunion Farm Toy Show set for Feb. 17.

The show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at the Circle B Recreation Center, 6261 Hwy. 60, Cedarburg, Wis. The venue is located just 2 miles west of Grafton, 1 mile east of Five Corners Cedarburg, and 8 miles east of Hwy. 45, Jackson.

Attendees are invited to come and enjoy over 50 tables filled with farm toy displays, parts dealers and farm toy dealers

Admission is $3 per person with children ages 12 and under being admitted free. Refreshments will also be available at the event. Club members will also be on hand to help carry in members' display items.

For more information, contact Peter Feider at 262-692-9155 or email waprfarmtoyshow@outlook.com.

