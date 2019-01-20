According to a national survey, consumers — by a nearly 3-to-1 margin — want the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to enforce existing regulations and prohibit non-dairy beverage companies from using the term “milk” on their product labels. (Photo: Steve J.P. Liang/USA TODAY NETWORK)

ARLINGTON, Va. — New national survey data released today finds that consumers — by a nearly 3-to-1 margin — want the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to enforce existing regulations and prohibit non-dairy beverage companies from using the term “milk” on their product labels. FDA is soliciting public comment regarding front-of-package dairy labeling regulations through Jan. 28.

The national survey conducted by IPSOS, a global market research and consulting firm, found that 61 percent of consumers believe FDA — which currently defines “milk” as the product of an animal, but doesn’t enforce that labeling rule — should restrict non-dairy beverage companies from using the term “milk” on their product labels. Only 23 percent said FDA should not limit the term “milk” to dairy products, while 16 percent were uncertain.

“Consumers have spoken, and they are clear in their desire for FDA to enforce its own rules,” said National Milk Producers Federation President and CEO Jim Mulhern. “FDA must listen to their voice and end deceptive labeling by plant-based beverage manufacturers.”

Plant-based beverage brands regularly exploit lax regulatory enforcement to label their products as “milk,” and polling data shows that consumers are widely misinformed by mislabeling.

A survey by IPSOS from last August showed that 73 percent of consumers erroneously believe that almond-based drinks had as much or more protein per serving than milk. In a separate poll from the International Food Information Council Foundation released in October, one-quarter of consumers either thought almond drinks contained cow’s milk or weren’t sure.

The newly announced online IPSOS poll — commissioned by NMPF — was conducted Jan. 4-7 and surveyed 1,005 adults nationwide.

The question was: “The U.S. Food and Drug Administration currently defines ‘milk’ as the product of an animal, but doesn’t enforce that labeling rule. Do you believe that the FDA should restrict non-dairy beverage companies from using the term ‘milk’ on their product labels?”

