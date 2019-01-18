Johnsonville, a Sheboygan Falls-based company is recalling approximately 48,371 pounds of raw ground pork patty products after consumers complained of finding black rubber particles. (Photo: Photo courtesy John Mitchell)

Johnsonville, a Sheboygan Falls-based company is recalling approximately 48,371 pounds of raw ground pork patty products after consumers complained of finding black rubber particles.

The USDA Inspection Service (FSIS) issued the recall on Jan. 18, adding that the raw ground frozen pork patties were produced and packaged on Sept. 27, 2018, Oct. 17, 2018 and Oct. 18, 2018.

The following products are subject to recall:

24-oz. (1.5 lbs.) plastic bag in a carton of frozen “Johnsonville Grillers CHEDDAR CHEESE & BACON FLAVOR” with “Best Flavor By: 7/24/2019” represented on the label.

24-oz. (1.5 lbs.) plastic bag in a carton of frozen “Johnsonville Grillers CHEDDAR CHEESE & BACON FLAVOR” with “Best Flavor By: 8/13/2019” represented on the label.

24-oz. (1.5 lbs.) plastic bag in a carton of frozen “Johnsonville Grillers CHEDDAR CHEESE & BACON FLAVOR” with “Best Flavor By: 8/14/2019” represented on the label.

The product subject to recall bears establishment number “34225” printed on the carton end under the “Best Flavor By” date. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the firm received three consumer complaints regarding black rubber in the product. FSIS was notified on Jan. 17, 2019.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Johnsonville Consumer Relations, at (888) 556-2728.

Food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2019/01/18/johnsonville-recalls-48-371-lbs-raw-pork-patty-products/2616047002/