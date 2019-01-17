Auction listings (Photo: Matt Colby/Now Media group)

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 18

Withee, WI.

11:00 AM Special Monthly Dairy Heifer Auction to be held at N13438 State Hwy 73. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 19

New Franken, WI.

11:00 AM Excellent Herd of Pinzguer Beef Cattle Auction for Mark & Ann Basten, 3877 Luxemburg Rd. Sale conducted by Bahrke Auction & Real Estate Inc., Gillett, WI.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 20

Online

Ending Jan. 20. Vintage Glassware, Ruby Red, Cobalt Blue, Shirley Temple & More. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

MONDAY, JANUARY 21

Online

Ending Jan. 21.'98 Ford F150 4x4, New Skid Loader Attachments, Grapples & More. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

Online

Ending Jan 21st. 6:00 PM. Cars, Trucks & Trailers, Skid Steer Attachments, Tractors, Farm Equip. & More Sell for this Online Auctions. Located at 2231 US Hwy 12. Visit www.smith-auctions.com. Sale Conducted by Smith Auctions, Baldwin, WI.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 22

** Online

Ending Jan. 22. Air Tools, Power Tools, Hand Tools, Chain Saw, Hobart Welder & More. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

** Withee, WI.

11 AM. Special Feeder & Bred Beef Cow Auction 1/22, Dairy Auction 1/23. Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auction of Withee, WI.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 23

** Richland Center, WI.

11:30 AM. 203 Head of Dairy Cattle. Richland Center Cattle, LLC of Richland Center, WI.

** Online

Ending Jan. 23. LaCrosse 20' Tandem Dually Equip Trailer, '76 Jeep w/Meyer Snow Plow & More. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 24

** Hillsboro, WI.

10:30 AM. Dairy Sale, Bugbee Dairy, W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 25

** Denzer, WI.

11:00 AM 386 Acre Dairy Farm located at E8210 Elm Rd, Sauk City, WI. Sale held at Honey Creek Town Hall, Denzer, WI. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg, WI.

** Coleman, WI.

12 noon. Herd dispersal at Yoap's Blue Ribbon Farm, dairy and beef herd. Sale conducted by YOAP & YOAP Auction & Real Estate of Coleman, WI.

Elkhorn, WI.

10:00 AM 298+/- Acres of Prime Farmland to be Sold in Three Separate Parcels to be held at Monte Carlo Room, 720 N Wisconsin St. Sale conducted by Badger State Auction & Real Estate, Milton, WI.

Denzer, WI.

386 Acre Dairy Farm Offered in 7 Parcels Located in Sauk County, WI. Open House Jan. 8, 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Auction Location: Honey Creek Town Hall, Visit www.gavinbros.com. Sale Conducted by Gavin Bros. Auctioneers, LLC, Reedsburg, WI.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 26

Lomira, WI.

** 8:00 AM Special Sheep, Goat and Feeder Cattle Auction to be held at Equity Coop Livestock. Sale conducted by Equity Cooperative Livestock, Lomira, WI.

** Paris, MO.

9:00 AM. Tractors, Combines, Farm Machinery, Construction Pieces, Trucks, Trailers &

More Sell. Located at the Wheeler Auctions Lot. Visit wheelerauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Wheeler Auctions & Real Estate, Paris, MO.

** Wautoma, WI.

9:00 AM Antiques & Collectibles Auction Live & Online to be held at N2475 13th Gateway & State Rd 21. Sale conducted by W Yoder Auction, Wautoma, WI.

MONDAY, JANUARY 28

** Online

Ending Jan. 28. Add Your Machinery, Equip., Trailers & More to this Construction Equip. Consignment Auction. Visit www.hyauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen & Young Inc. Prairie Farm, WI.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 29

New Paris, IN.

8:30 AM EST Annual Late Model Ag & Construction Equipment to be held at 72435 State Road 15. Sale conducted by Polk Auction Co., New Paris, IN.

** Sauk City, WI.

11:00 AM 426 Acre Farm Real Estate Auction for 7944 Kruchten Rd., Lodi, WI to be held at Dorf Haus, 8931 Cty Y, Sauk City, WI. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg, WI.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 30

** Online

Ending Jan. 30. '94 Volvo Tractor, JD 14' Disk, 2 Flat Rack Wagons & More. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 31

** East Moline, IL.

10:00 AM Truck Tractors, Straight Trucks & Trailers to be held at 5005 Morton Drive. Sale conducted by US Auctioneers Inc., Rock Island, IL.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 1

** Merrill, WI.

11:00 AM Large Equipment Auction with Internet Bidding Available via Proxibid.com for Black Granite Grain Co., 4510 County Rd F. Sale conducted by Wausau Sales Corp Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 2

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 6

** Online

Ending Feb. 6. 1:00 PM. Haynes Farms Retirement. Located at 6924 Peck Rd. Eaton Rapids, MI. Visit www.SheridanAuctionService.com. Sale Conducted by Sheridan Realty & Auction Co., Mason, MI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 2

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 6

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 4

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2019/01/17/auction-calendar-january-18-2019/2593476002/