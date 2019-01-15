To keep farmers and industry professionals abreast of the latest technologies and techniques in animal waste management, University of Wisconsin-Extension is hosting the 2019 Midwest Manure Summit, February 27, 2019, Lambeau Field Atrium, Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo: John Oncken file photo)

Agriculture is an $88.3 billion industry in Wisconsin. As the industry evolves, the handling of manure is becoming more complex, as what was once viewed as waste is processed into energy, fertilizer, bedding, potable water, and other value-added products.

The Midwest Manure Summit returns to the legendary Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin for a one-day conference highlighting many of the newest technologies and practices in manure handling and processing, as well as many opportunities to network with farmers, industry, and university attendees.

A goal of the Summit is to support and strengthen the Midwest dairy industry through awareness, understanding, and adoption of innovative manure handling processes.

To keep farmers and industry professionals abreast of the latest technologies and techniques in animal waste management, University of Wisconsin-Extension is hosting the 2019 Midwest Manure Summit, February 27, 2019, Lambeau Field Atrium, Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Manure Summit participants will have the opportunity to obtain cutting-edge information on methods to handle, transfer, and process dairy manure in an environmentally sound manner.

During this one day event, attendees will learn about selecting the most appropriate manure technology for your farm; ammonia recovery systems; manure separation, manure phosphorus extraction systems, manure pathogen management control strategies, and more. A farmer panel will provide updates on their manure systems successes and challenges

Nationally recognized speakers for the Summit include: Rebecca Larson, UW-Extension/UW-Madison; Shulin Chen, Washington State University; John Chastain, Clemson University; Clinton Church, USDA-ARS, Pennsylvania; Mark Borchardt, USDA-ARS, U.S. Dairy Forage Research Center, Wisconsin; and John Brooks, USDA-ARS, Mississippi.

Early bird registration runs until February 8, 2019. The cost for the 2019 Midwest Manure Summit is $125 per person for the conference, which includes electronic proceedings on a USB drive, lunch, and refreshments. After February 8, 2019, registration will increase to $145 per person.

A complete agenda, speaker list, and registration details can be found at midwestmanure.org.

For more information, contact Liz Binversie, Brown County UW-Extension Agriculture Educator, at elizabeth.binversie@uwex.edu or 920-391-4612 or Stephanie Plaster, Ozaukee and Washington County UW-Extension Agriculture Agent at stephanie.plaster@uwex.edu or 262-335-4477.

