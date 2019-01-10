Equity Cooperative (Photo: Supplied)

BARABOO – After 19 years of service, Chuck Adami, President and Chief Executive Officer of Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association announced his retirement.

Adami was hired in 2000 as the Chief Financial Officer and two years later filled the role as President and CEO and has successfully held that position ever since.

Earlier this year, he announced to the Board of Directors that he will officially retire from his position on June 30.

“I’ve worked in various professions throughout my career, but here at Equity, working in the agriculture industry has been the most fulfilling and the one I am most proud to be a part of and I think that is why this decision to retire has been a difficult one,” Adami said.

Chuck Adami (Photo: Equity Cooperative)

Stepping in to fill his shoes will be Curt Larson, who joined the cooperative in 2013 as the Director of Human Resources. Larson later became Vice President of Administration taking on marketing responsibilities and has produced significant progress in that capacity.

“The regional board of directors voted to unanimously name Larson as President as of March 1,” said Les Danielson, chairman of the board.

As President, Larson’s expertise and focus will be representative of Equity’s commitment to its members, board of directors and employees.

Dnaielson said Larson's impressive background in finance, human resources and agriculture will provide leadership and commitment to the cooperative.

“The board is confident in Curt’s leadership abilities and knows he will direct the cooperative toward a successful future,” added Danielson.

As Larson shifts into his new role, Adami will be available to make it as seamless as possible of a transition.

