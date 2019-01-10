Youth looking for support to purchase their first Brown Swiss should consider applying for the Nelson McCammon Youth Heifer Program offered by the Wisconsin Brown Swiss Association. (Photo: John Oncken)

Youth looking for support to purchase their first Brown Swiss should consider applying for the Nelson McCammon Youth Heifer Program offered by the Wisconsin Brown Swiss Association. The organization is accepting applications between now and February 15, 2019.

“The Nelson McCammon Youth Heifer Program helps youth from all breeds interested in working with dairy cattle gain hands-on experience with high-quality Registered Brown Swiss," said committee chairperson Josh Hushon. “By working with Brown Swiss through this program, our hope is that youth will learn to appreciate the many outstanding qualities and rewards the Brown Swiss breed offers.”

Award recipients will receive a grant for 50% (up to a $1,000 total) towards the purchase price of a Registered Brown Swiss female of any age. The program is intended to run for two years with the applicants being between the ages of 9 and 18 for cows and 9 to 19 for heifers as of January 1, 2019.

Applicants must be residents of Wisconsin and become members of the Wisconsin Junior and the National Junior Brown Swiss Associations.

Since the project started in 2013, 15 youth have purchased Registered Brown Swiss heifers thanks to the generosity of long-time Brown Swiss breeder and youth supporter Nelson McCammon, who generously donated the funding for the program via his estate when he passed. McCammon was a mentor to many, and a past winner of the Klussendorf Trophy.

Winners will be presented at the Wisconsin Brown Swiss Annual Meeting, March 2, 2019, at the Sleep Inn & Suites Conference Center in Eau Claire, Wi.

Applications and more information about this and other programs can be found at the Wisconsin Brown Swiss Association website at www.wibrownswiss.com or by contacting Josh Hushon at josh2632@yahoo.com or 920-342-0611.

