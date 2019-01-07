UW–Madison Arboretum ecologist Brad Herrick displays several jumping worms that surfaced to escape irritating mustard poured on the soil. The worms have invaded southern Wisconsin and are thought to damage soil ecosystems. (Photo: Eric Hamilton/UW-Madison)

A four-week short course that provides up-to-date information on current topics relating to plant diseases, insect issues, perennials and more is set for four Saturdays beginning February 8.

The UW-Extension Landscape and Grounds Maintenance Short Course is designed for green industry and landscape professionals, park and grounds maintenance staffs and horticultural enthusiasts and will be help from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays Feb. 8, 15 and 22 and March 1, at the UW Sheboygan campus, 5 University Dr., Sheboygan.

Registration fee for the entire short course is $40.00 per person. If 3 or more individuals from the same organization attend all four sessions, the cost is reduced to $35.00 per person. Attendees may also opt to attend individual sessions at a cost of $15 per day. CEUs are available and approved by the International Society of Arborists (ISA) and by the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP).

Schedule of speakers and topics is as follows: Feb. 8—Turf Bug Bootcamp: Fundamentals of turfgrass insects and their managment and Jumping Worms; Feb. 15—The latest and greatest in lawns: New bluegrasses and organic weed control options, and Managing natural areas for invasive plants; Feb. 22—Ten plant diseases to watch for in 2019 and Understanding and managing turfgrass diseases; March 1—New trends in herbaceous plants and Tree planting for bio-diversity and climate change.

To request a 2019 Landscape and Grounds Maintenance Short Course brochure or for registration information, contact the Sheboygan County UW-Extension office at 459-5904 or go to the website at: http://sheboygan.uwex.edu.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2019/01/07/uw-ex-short-course-offers-solutions-landscape-and-grounds-problems/2501938002/