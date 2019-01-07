Andrea Brossard (Photo: Farm Bureau)

Brossard appointed to national committee

Andrea Brossard has been appointed by the American Farm Bureau Federation to its Promotion and Education Committee for the 2019-2021 term beginning in March. Brossard currently serves as the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Promotion and Education Committee Chair.

Brossard is a third-generation dairy farmer at Brossard Dairy Farm, LLC, her family’s farm, in Beaver Dam. She also serves as the secretary/treasurer for Dodge County Farm Bureau and is a graduate of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Leadership Institute. Brossard is also a graduate of the AFBF Women’s Communications Bootcamp. She and her husband, Mason Rens, reside in Burnett.

Sean Evjen (Photo: Submitted)

WFU hires Evjen

Sean Evjen has signed on as Accounting Manager for Wisconsin Farmers Union, a nonprofit family farm organization headquartered in Chippewa Falls. Evjen will oversee finances and help manage day-to-day budget operations.

Evjen's grandparents on both sides of the family were dairy farmers. In junior high and college, he worked on area farms before serving in the military.

Evjen brings experience from the fields of private business, non-profit and military. Evjen recently held a position with United Way, and will work to improve internal procedures and processes to help support team members.

Suzanne Fanning (Photo: Submitted)

Fanning is new chief marketing officer

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin has named Suzanne Fanning as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Wisconsin Cheese. Since joining the organization two years ago, Fanning has played a key role in the start of a marketing transformation for Wisconsin’s 175-year-old cheese industry.

Last year, her team led communications for the company’s brand identity, built the Cheeselandia ambassador program and made headlines around the globe with the World’s Largest Cheeseboard. Her team has also increased social media engagement and put Wisconsin cheese on the national stage on notable media platforms.

In her new role, Fanning will continue to focus on marketing communications, which includes branding, digital, advertising, public relations and consumer events, and will also add consumer confidence, farmer outreach, and channel/retail marketing to her responsibilities.

David Dull (Photo: Submitted)

Dull wins Excellence in Leadership Award

David Dull, president and CEO of machined parts manufacturer, Allis Roller, and president of the Franklin Business Park Consortium (FBPC), has won the Excellence in Leadership award as part of the Franklin Business Appreciation Awards for his achievements in business and contribution to the local community.

KUHN Wins Two ASABE Awards

KUHN was recently awarded two AE50 awards from the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE). AE50 awards were given to the KUHN IntelliMix™ advanced mixer control system and the KUHN MM 1300 Merge Maxx® hay merger, deeming each one of the year’s most innovative designs in engineering products for the food and agriculture industries.

Both machines will be featured in the January/February 2019 special issue of ASABE’s magazine, Resource: Engineering & Technology for a Sustainable World.

Maike Gauss (Photo: Submitted)

Gauss is Kent Nutrition Group President

Mike Gauss has been named president for Kent Nutrition Group (KNG) effective January 1, 2019. John Thorpe, previous president of KNG, has been promoted to president and chief operating officer for Kent Corporation, the parent company for KNG, Grain Processing Corporation (GPC), Kent Precision Foods Group and Kent Pet Group.

Gauss joined the Kent team in 2005 as a Division Engineer with Grain Processing Corporation where he held multiple operations and engineering roles before transitioning to Kent Nutrition Group in 2013. Mike was promoted to his current role as vice president of operations in 2015. Under his leadership many plant improvements and innovations have been put in place to drive efficiencies as well as quality. Additionally, he has overseen the acquisition and expansion of Deluxe Feeds.

ruth Lainez (Photo: Submitted)

Lainez hired as GLC Minerals’ VP of Sales

Ruth Lainez has been hired as Vice President of Sales for GLC Minerals, a Green Bay-based, custom minerals processing company that serves both the industrial and agricultural markets. Lainez has worked in leadership roles for some of the world’s largest agri-business and food and beverage companies in the U.S. and Central America.

She previously worked for Ajinomoto Heartland, Kraft Foods and Cargill. GLC Minerals LLC is a custom mineral processing facility based in Green Bay, WI. It is one of the leading suppliers of custom minerals in the Midwest.

Katie Ziemer (Photo: Submitted)

Sand County Foundation taps Ziemer

Katie Ziemer has joined Sand County Foundation as a soil conservationist in southeast Wisconsin. Ziemer, who began her duties December 26, will assist farmers with writing and implementing conservation plans to achieve water quality and soil health improvements.

Ziemer’s work in the Milwaukee River watershed will facilitate Sand County Foundation’s collaborative efforts with the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).

Ziemer will work from the USDA’s service center in West Bend. She previously worked as a program technician for the USDA’s Farm Service Agency, administering federal farm programs with Ozaukee and Washington County farmers.

Keri Retallick (Photo: Submitted)

Retallick joins WPA

The Wisconsin Pork Association has welcomed Keri Retallick as the new Executive Vice President. Retallick has worked extensively with on-farm programs including analyses of farm operations, training programs and development of standards focusing on business sustainability aspects.

Her experience in sustainability includes expertise in animal well-being, biosecurity, economic feasibility, environment, food safety, and human resources. Throughout her 35 years of service in the food and agriculture industry, Retallick has led projects within the swine, beef, dairy, and poultry industries.

Vanderloop Equipment earns dealership distinction

Vanderloop Equipment, Inc., an AGCO dealer, founded in Brillion, Wis., has been named the first Fendt IDEAL Combine Dealer in North America to offer the new Harvest System to the U.S. market.

Fendt has become the flagship line of Vanderloop Equipment, and the high-power IDEAL Combine solidifies the agriculture equipment dealer’s commitment to bring customers trusted solutions, service and support.

“It’s a natural extension for Vanderloop Equipment’s continued growth having been among the first dealers to introduce the Fendt tractor to the market in 2000,” says Robb Vanderloop.

Vanderloop Equipment has been a family-owned and operated dealership since the 1950’s in Brillion. Over the years Vanderloop has expanded to two additional locations, Lena in 2010 and Beaver Dam in 2016.

