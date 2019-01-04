Dodge County Sheriff's Office (Photo: Dodge County Sheriff's Office)

TOWN OF LOWELL - A Dodge County farmer escaped injury after his tractor collided with a freight train on Friday, January 4 in the town of Lowell.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt says the sheriff's office received a call shortly after 10 a.m. Friday for a report of a collision between a train and a tractor near County Highway KW and Hogsback Road, in the Township of Lowell.

Dale Schmidt (Photo: Dodge County Sheriff's Office)

The investigation indicated that a tractor, operated by a rural 31-year-old Juneau man, was traveling south in a farm field drive near W7782 County Highway KW. The operator attempted to stop for the train, the farm vehicle struck the train due to slippery conditions in the field.

Schmidt said that no one was injured in the crash and the only damage sustained in the incident was to the front plow and railing of the train engine.

"The incident did not originate or terminate on a traffic way, so the incident is considered a civil matter and not a reportable crash," Schmidt said in a news release.

A farmer escaped injury when his tractor collided with a freight train in Dodge County on Jan. 4, 2019. (Photo: Getty Images)

