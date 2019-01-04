Dodge County Extension will be offering three Dairy Talk Tuesday programs across Dodge County discussing a variety of dairy production practices. (Photo: John Oncken)

JUNEAU - Dodge County Extension will be offering three Dairy Talk Tuesday programs across Dodge County discussing a variety of dairy production practices.

Programs are set for Tuesdays Jan. 8, Feb. 12, and March 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. at different locations. The event is free.

UW-Extension Dairy and Livestock Educator, Amanda Young along with local and state industry specialists will be leading dairy production focused conversations.

Calf Health & Farm Stress

January 8, Cooper Shop Saloon, 30 Main St. Village of Kekoskee. The topic of discussion is Calf Health with Dr. Joshua Steinbart, DVM of Mayville Animal Clinic, and Farm Stress – Recognizing, Understanding, and Managing with Amanda Young.

High mortality of replacement animals, impaired growth of calves, decreased milk production of chronically afflicted calves, increased risks of infectious disease transmission throughout the herd, and increased veterinary costs will not add up to generating profits. Dr. Josh will discuss ways to help keep your calves healthy so they may be productive members of your herd.

Research has shown that people on dairy and dairy- mixed operations experience more stress than others. Being aware of triggers and managing potential safety hazards can help make your work place safer for everyone.

Attendees are invited to join the group at noon and enjoy a social hour with lunch available on your own prior to the meeting.

FRP and Dairy Market Outlook

Feb. 12, Lowell Community Memorial VFW, 280 South St., Lowell. Mark Stephenson, director of the Center for Dairy Profitability will speak on Farm Revenue Protection and Dairy Market Outlook.

A comprehensive overview of the Dairy Revenue Protection program and updates to the FSA Dairy Margin Protection Program (MPP), as another tool for dairy farmers when milk prices are low. Important changes to the MPP have been introduced in the Farm Bill that may make this program worth a second look.

Milk and cookies sponsored by the Dodge County chapter of the WI Farm Bureau will be served.

Dairy Cow well-being & Animal transport

March 12: Koneck Family Farm, 9726 Hazelnut Rd, Burnett. In & Outs of Dairy Cow Behavioral Well-being with Jennifer Van Os and Transport 101 with Amanda Young. Event will be held inside, please bring your own chair.

Consumers often expect cows to be outside on pasture, and what the research says is actually important for cows from a welfare perspective. This will segue into the implications of exposure to environmental extremes (mud, heat), benefits of barns vs. pasture, and how to manage heat stress both indoors and outdoors.

Amanda Young, UW-Extension Dairy & Livestock Agent for Dodge County UW-Extension will discuss whether your truck and cattle trailer are ready to transport, and weather conditions to account for when moving animals.

Programs are free to attend. Please call the Dodge County UW Extension office at 920-386-3790 to register.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2019/01/04/dairy-talk-tuesdays-set-jan-8-feb-12-and-march-12-dodge-co/2483594002/