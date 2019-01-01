Those interested in promoting or showing their pride in 4-H can order a new license plate for their vehicle. (Photo: Submitted)

MADISON, WI

4-H License Plates Now Available

Those interested in promoting or showing their pride in 4-H can order a new license plate for their vehicle.

The 4-H Foundation license plate fees include an issuance fee of $15, plus an annual $25 tax-deductible contribution, in addition to the regular registration fee. This contribution goes to the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation to support state and regional 4-H programs

For more information visit https://bit.ly/2Q3C5hh.

COTTAGE GROVE, WI

LSC donated nearly 82,000 meals

During the season of giving, Landmark Services Cooperative (LSC) with the help of employees, members, and business partners, LSC was able to raise and donate 81,982 meals to Second Harvest Foodbank to feed families in need through their NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign.

This is the sixth year of partnering with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. The foodbank receives over one million requests for help with food security in the 16 counties it serves.



Together, over the course of the campaign employees and members participated in various events, including an online auction, closet clearance sale, pumpkin carving contest, soup & bread contest, dessert bake-off, pie in the face contest and much more. Money raised from each of the events was donated to the campaign.

MEDFORD, OR

Rogue Pack of wolves takes down seventh cow

Authorities say gray wolf OR-7's Rogue Pack has killed another cow at a northeastern Jackson County ranch, marking the seventh confirmed livestock kill attributed to the pack since late October.

The Mail Tribune reports that the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reports that the dead and partially consumed cow was found Sunday on a ranch in the Boundary Butte area where the Rogue Pack has killed before, but a report did not identify the ranch.

The Boundary Butte area is in the vicinity of rancher Ted Birdseye, who has lost at least four cows and a guard dog that were confirmed as wolf kills in the Rogue Pack's home range so far in 2018.

MACKSBURG, IA

Partially delivered calf found frozen; cow's owner charged

Authorities say a south-central Iowa man was charged with livestock neglect after failing to euthanize a cow whose partially delivered calf was frozen.

Adair County court records say 46-year-old Daniel Brownlee also is charged with failure to properly dispose of a dead animal.

The court records say an Adair County sheriff's deputy found in one of Brownlee's fields on Dec. 10 the distressed cow on her side, unable to expel the rest of the calf from her body. The records say the deputy told Brownlee about the cow's situation and told him that a veterinarian said the cow should be euthanized.

The deputy says the cow was in the same predicament and still alive nearly three days later.

MARATHON, N.Y.

Firefighters volunteering at deceased comrade's farm

Firefighters are continuing to volunteer at the farm of an upstate New York firefighter who recently died from injuries suffered in an off-duty traffic accident late last month.

Syracuse.com reports that 48-year-old Stephen Zelsnack was driving back from a farm supply store in Cayuga County on Nov. 30 when state police say his vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer. He died Friday, Dec. 21, at a Syracuse hospital.

After the accident, his friends and colleagues at the Cortland Fire Department began volunteering at Zelsnack's 228-acre Cortland County to care for the family's livestock, which include 100 beef cattle and dozens of sheep and 13 pigs.

SELMA, AL

Sausage recalled due to possible metal bits inside

An Alabama company is recalling 11,664 pounds of chicken and pork sausages due to concerns that they may contain metal pieces.

R. L. Zeigler Co. is recalling 24-ounce packages that contain approximately nine ready-to-eat links of Red Hots or Extra Hot Red Hots and have a use-by date of Jan. 24. They were produced on Nov. 29 and have “EST. P-9156S” printed inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture mark of inspection on the products’ packaging.

The Selma, Alabama, food manufacturer was alerted by consumers on Dec. 13 and after investigating the complaints, alerted the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

ALBANY, NY

NY awards $35M for farmland protection

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a record $35 million has been awarded to 40 farms across the state to protect 13,000 acres of land.

The Democratic governor says the grants mark a historic level of funding awarded in a single round of the state's Farmland Protection Implementation Grant program.

The program provides local governments, soil and water conservation districts and land trusts with grants to offset the cost of conservation easements to keep farmland from being converted to non-agricultural use.

