What better way to celebrate the arrival of a new year in Wisconsin than a cheese drop?

The "Big Cheese Drop" will take place at 10 p.m., Dec. 31 at the Plymouth Art Center plaza. Sponsored by the Sartori Company, the first 250 families in attendance at the New Year's Eve party, which runs from 8:30 p.m. to midnight, will receive free cheese wedges donated by Sartori, according to the Plymouth Arts Center website.

Dubbed as the "nationally acclaimed" Big Cheese Drop, the event include music, a bonfire and hot cocoa. Music continues inside the Arts Center until 12:30 a.m., with a complimentary champagne toast at midnight and a cheese hors d'oeuvres table courtesy of the Sartori Company.

The Plymouth Arts Center unique New Years celebration in downtown Plymouth as consistently made the national and regional news and has been on the list of the top 10 things to do on New Year's Eve, according to the Arts Center website.

