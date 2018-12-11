UW-Extension Dairy Revenue Protection winter program meetings set. (Photo: Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer)

University of Wisconsin-Extension will offer a number of meetings across the state for farmers interested in learning about the new Dairy Revenue Protection program, a new federal insurance tool, with a quarterly payout to dairy farms when milk revenue falls below their insured revenue level.

Mark Stephenson Director of the UW-Center for Dairy Profitability will provide a comprehensive overview of the Dairy Revenue Protection program and updates to the FSA Dairy Margin Protection Program (MPP), as another tool for dairy farmers when milk prices are low.

Important changes to the MPP have been introduced in the Farm Bill that may make this program worth a second look.

The discussion will cover the following specific information for dairy farmers considering the program including: New Dairy Revenue Protection (RP) program structure and function; overview of dairy programs RP, MPP and livestock gross margins (LGM); FSA implementation; expected returns; and decision making tool & calculations

There is no fee to attend the meetings. Registration is recommended for meeting materials. For registration, more information and questions, contact the UW-Extension office by meeting location.

The following UW-Extension meetings on the Dairy Revenue Protection program are available by date and location.

Jan. 3 , 1 p.m. – Green County Justice Center, 2841 6th Street, Monroe, WI. Contact: Jackie McCarville, Green County UW-Extension, (608) 328-9440

, 1 p.m. – Green County Justice Center, 2841 6th Street, Monroe, WI. Contact: Jackie McCarville, Green County UW-Extension, (608) 328-9440 Jan. 9 , 10 a.m. – Dunn County Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Hwy 12 East, Menomonie, WI, Contact: Katie Wantoch, Dunn County UW-Extension, (715) 232-1636

, 10 a.m. – Dunn County Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Hwy 12 East, Menomonie, WI, Contact: Katie Wantoch, Dunn County UW-Extension, (715) 232-1636 Jan. 9 , 12:30 p.m. – Baldwin, Ag Service & Education Building, 1960 8th Ave Baldwin, WI. Contact: Ryan Sterry, St. Croix County UW-Extension, (715) 531-1930

, 12:30 p.m. – Baldwin, Ag Service & Education Building, 1960 8th Ave Baldwin, WI. Contact: Ryan Sterry, St. Croix County UW-Extension, (715) 531-1930 Jan. 16 , 10 a.m. – Spring Green Fire Department, 327 South Winsted Street, Spring Green, WI. Contact: Alana Voss, Sauk County UW-Extension, (608) 355-3250

, 10 a.m. – Spring Green Fire Department, 327 South Winsted Street, Spring Green, WI. Contact: Alana Voss, Sauk County UW-Extension, (608) 355-3250 Jan. 22 , 10 a.m. – Gays Mills Community Center, 16381 Hwy 131 Gays Mills, WI. Contact: Ashley Olson, Vernon County UW-Extension, (608) 637-5276

, 10 a.m. – Gays Mills Community Center, 16381 Hwy 131 Gays Mills, WI. Contact: Ashley Olson, Vernon County UW-Extension, (608) 637-5276 Jan. 22 , 1:30 p.m. – Cashton, Scenic Bluffs Community Health Center, 238 Front Street Cashton, WI. Contact: Ashley Olson, Vernon County UW-Extension, (608) 637-5276

, 1:30 p.m. – Cashton, Scenic Bluffs Community Health Center, 238 Front Street Cashton, WI. Contact: Ashley Olson, Vernon County UW-Extension, (608) 637-5276 Jan. 31 , 10 a.m. – Green Bay, Neville Public Museum, 210 Museum Pl, Green Bay, WI. (lunch and afternoon program to follow) Contact: Liz Binversie, Brown County UW-Extension, (920) 391-4612

, 10 a.m. – Green Bay, Neville Public Museum, 210 Museum Pl, Green Bay, WI. (lunch and afternoon program to follow) Contact: Liz Binversie, Brown County UW-Extension, (920) 391-4612 Jan. 31 , 1 p.m. – New London, Crystal Falls Banquet Hall, 1500 Handschke Drive, New London, WI (noon lunch). Contact: Greg Blonde, Waupaca County UW-Extension greg.blonde@ces.uwex.edu or (715) 258-6231 or Sarah Grotjan, Outagamie County UW-Extension sarah.grotjan@ces.uwex.edu or (920) 832-5129

, 1 p.m. – New London, Crystal Falls Banquet Hall, 1500 Handschke Drive, New London, WI (noon lunch). Contact: Greg Blonde, Waupaca County UW-Extension greg.blonde@ces.uwex.edu or (715) 258-6231 or Sarah Grotjan, Outagamie County UW-Extension sarah.grotjan@ces.uwex.edu or (920) 832-5129 Feb. 1 , 10 a.m. – Lena Town Hall, 6087 Goatsville Road, Lena, WI. Contact: Scott Reuss, Marinette County UW-Extension, (715) 732-7510

, 10 a.m. – Lena Town Hall, 6087 Goatsville Road, Lena, WI. Contact: Scott Reuss, Marinette County UW-Extension, (715) 732-7510 Feb. 4 , 1 p.m. – Columbia County Administration Building, 112 E Edgewater St., Portage, WI Contact: George Koepp, Columbia County UW-Extension, (608) 742-9680

, 1 p.m. – Columbia County Administration Building, 112 E Edgewater St., Portage, WI Contact: George Koepp, Columbia County UW-Extension, (608) 742-9680 Feb. 5 , 10 a.m. – Grant County Fair Grounds, Lancaster Youth & Ag Building, 916 E Elm St, Lancaster, WI. Contact: Amanda Cauffman, Grant County UW-Extension, (608) 723-2125

, 10 a.m. – Grant County Fair Grounds, Lancaster Youth & Ag Building, 916 E Elm St, Lancaster, WI. Contact: Amanda Cauffman, Grant County UW-Extension, (608) 723-2125 Feb. 6 , 10 a.m. – Burlington, Gateway Technical College – Burlington Campus Room 100, 496 McCanna Pkwy, Burlington, WI. Contact: Jim Versweyveld, Walworth County UW-Extension or Leigh Presley Racine &Kenosha County UW-Extension, (262) 857-1948

, 10 a.m. – Burlington, Gateway Technical College – Burlington Campus Room 100, 496 McCanna Pkwy, Burlington, WI. Contact: Jim Versweyveld, Walworth County UW-Extension or Leigh Presley Racine &Kenosha County UW-Extension, (262) 857-1948 Feb. 7 , 12:45 p.m. – Campbellsport, Blue Door Coffee Co, 116 E Main Street, Campbellsport, WI. Contact: Steph Plaster, Washington County UW-Extension, (262) 335-4482

, 12:45 p.m. – Campbellsport, Blue Door Coffee Co, 116 E Main Street, Campbellsport, WI. Contact: Steph Plaster, Washington County UW-Extension, (262) 335-4482 Feb. 12 , 1 p.m. – Dodge County, Lowell Community Memorial VFW, 280 South Street, Lowell, WI. Contact: Amanda Young, Dodge County UW-Extension, (920) 386-3790

, 1 p.m. – Dodge County, Lowell Community Memorial VFW, 280 South Street, Lowell, WI. Contact: Amanda Young, Dodge County UW-Extension, (920) 386-3790 Feb. 13 , 10 a.m. – Belvedere Supper Club, 329 WI-97, Marshfield, WI 54449. Contact: Matt Lippert, Wood County UW-Extension, (715) 421-8440

, 10 a.m. – Belvedere Supper Club, 329 WI-97, Marshfield, WI 54449. Contact: Matt Lippert, Wood County UW-Extension, (715) 421-8440 Feb. 13 , 1 p.m. – Lincoln County Service Center – Assembly Room in the Upper Level, 801 North Sales Street, Merrill, WI. Contact: Dan Marzu Lincoln County UW-Extension, (715) 539-1072

, 1 p.m. – Lincoln County Service Center – Assembly Room in the Upper Level, 801 North Sales Street, Merrill, WI. Contact: Dan Marzu Lincoln County UW-Extension, (715) 539-1072 March 5 , 10 a.m. – Green Lake County UW-Extension, 571 County Road A, Green Lake, WI Contact: Ben Jenkins, Green Lake County UW-Extension, (920) 294-4032

, 10 a.m. – Green Lake County UW-Extension, 571 County Road A, Green Lake, WI Contact: Ben Jenkins, Green Lake County UW-Extension, (920) 294-4032 March 20, 10 a.m. – Brillion Community Center Street, Brillion, WI Contact: Amber O’Brien Calumet County UW-Extension, (920) 849-1450

