Dairy Revenue Protection Program Informational Meetings offered by UW-Extension this winter
University of Wisconsin-Extension will offer a number of meetings across the state for farmers interested in learning about the new Dairy Revenue Protection program, a new federal insurance tool, with a quarterly payout to dairy farms when milk revenue falls below their insured revenue level.
Mark Stephenson Director of the UW-Center for Dairy Profitability will provide a comprehensive overview of the Dairy Revenue Protection program and updates to the FSA Dairy Margin Protection Program (MPP), as another tool for dairy farmers when milk prices are low.
Important changes to the MPP have been introduced in the Farm Bill that may make this program worth a second look.
The discussion will cover the following specific information for dairy farmers considering the program including: New Dairy Revenue Protection (RP) program structure and function; overview of dairy programs RP, MPP and livestock gross margins (LGM); FSA implementation; expected returns; and decision making tool & calculations
There is no fee to attend the meetings. Registration is recommended for meeting materials. For registration, more information and questions, contact the UW-Extension office by meeting location.
The following UW-Extension meetings on the Dairy Revenue Protection program are available by date and location.
- Jan. 3, 1 p.m. – Green County Justice Center, 2841 6th Street, Monroe, WI. Contact: Jackie McCarville, Green County UW-Extension, (608) 328-9440
- Jan. 9, 10 a.m. – Dunn County Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Hwy 12 East, Menomonie, WI, Contact: Katie Wantoch, Dunn County UW-Extension, (715) 232-1636
- Jan. 9, 12:30 p.m. – Baldwin, Ag Service & Education Building, 1960 8th Ave Baldwin, WI. Contact: Ryan Sterry, St. Croix County UW-Extension, (715) 531-1930
- Jan. 16, 10 a.m. – Spring Green Fire Department, 327 South Winsted Street, Spring Green, WI. Contact: Alana Voss, Sauk County UW-Extension, (608) 355-3250
- Jan. 22, 10 a.m. – Gays Mills Community Center, 16381 Hwy 131 Gays Mills, WI. Contact: Ashley Olson, Vernon County UW-Extension, (608) 637-5276
- Jan. 22, 1:30 p.m. – Cashton, Scenic Bluffs Community Health Center, 238 Front Street Cashton, WI. Contact: Ashley Olson, Vernon County UW-Extension, (608) 637-5276
- Jan. 31, 10 a.m. – Green Bay, Neville Public Museum, 210 Museum Pl, Green Bay, WI. (lunch and afternoon program to follow) Contact: Liz Binversie, Brown County UW-Extension, (920) 391-4612
- Jan. 31, 1 p.m. – New London, Crystal Falls Banquet Hall, 1500 Handschke Drive, New London, WI (noon lunch). Contact: Greg Blonde, Waupaca County UW-Extension greg.blonde@ces.uwex.edu or (715) 258-6231 or Sarah Grotjan, Outagamie County UW-Extension sarah.grotjan@ces.uwex.edu or (920) 832-5129
- Feb. 1, 10 a.m. – Lena Town Hall, 6087 Goatsville Road, Lena, WI. Contact: Scott Reuss, Marinette County UW-Extension, (715) 732-7510
- Feb. 4, 1 p.m. – Columbia County Administration Building, 112 E Edgewater St., Portage, WI Contact: George Koepp, Columbia County UW-Extension, (608) 742-9680
- Feb. 5, 10 a.m. – Grant County Fair Grounds, Lancaster Youth & Ag Building, 916 E Elm St, Lancaster, WI. Contact: Amanda Cauffman, Grant County UW-Extension, (608) 723-2125
- Feb. 6, 10 a.m. – Burlington, Gateway Technical College – Burlington Campus Room 100, 496 McCanna Pkwy, Burlington, WI. Contact: Jim Versweyveld, Walworth County UW-Extension or Leigh Presley Racine &Kenosha County UW-Extension, (262) 857-1948
- Feb. 7, 12:45 p.m. – Campbellsport, Blue Door Coffee Co, 116 E Main Street, Campbellsport, WI. Contact: Steph Plaster, Washington County UW-Extension, (262) 335-4482
- Feb. 12, 1 p.m. – Dodge County, Lowell Community Memorial VFW, 280 South Street, Lowell, WI. Contact: Amanda Young, Dodge County UW-Extension, (920) 386-3790
- Feb. 13, 10 a.m. – Belvedere Supper Club, 329 WI-97, Marshfield, WI 54449. Contact: Matt Lippert, Wood County UW-Extension, (715) 421-8440
- Feb. 13, 1 p.m. – Lincoln County Service Center – Assembly Room in the Upper Level, 801 North Sales Street, Merrill, WI. Contact: Dan Marzu Lincoln County UW-Extension, (715) 539-1072
- March 5, 10 a.m. – Green Lake County UW-Extension, 571 County Road A, Green Lake, WI Contact: Ben Jenkins, Green Lake County UW-Extension, (920) 294-4032
- March 20, 10 a.m. – Brillion Community Center Street, Brillion, WI Contact: Amber O’Brien Calumet County UW-Extension, (920) 849-1450
