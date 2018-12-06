The public is invited to attend the meeting of the Wisconsin Dairy Task Force 2.0, at 10 a.m. Dec. 13, at UW-Oshkosh in the Reeve Union Ballroom 227BC, 748 Algoma Boulevard, Oshkosh. (Photo: Google Earth)

MADISON – The next meeting of the Wisconsin Dairy Task Force 2.0, chaired by Dr. Mark Stephenson, Director of Dairy Policy Analysis at UW-Madison, will be held on December 13 in Oshkosh. The meeting will be at UW-Oshkosh in the Reeve Union Ballroom 227BC, 748 Algoma Boulevard, Oshkosh, at 10:00 a.m. The public is welcome to attend and provide comments.

The nine Task Force Sub-Committees, which have been meeting during the months of October and November, will report on their work. The sub-committees are dairy and rural community vitality, access to capital, education and workforce, consumer confidence and perception, price volatility and profitability, markets, regulatory certainty, research and innovation, and generational succession/transition.

The Task Force may consider taking action on recommendations that sub-committees have forwarded for consideration.

“I am pleased with the progress of the sub-committees and the ideas coming forth,” said DATCP Secretary Sheila Harsdorf. “I appreciate all of the time and effort that Task Force members are putting in, and look forward to hearing their reports on the 13th.”

During December’s meeting, there will be an opportunity for members of the public to make in person comments. The public can also provide written comments to the Task Force at any time.

Comments can be emailed to Neil Kline at Neil.Kline@wisconsin.gov or mailed to: Neil Kline, Office of the Secretary, DATCP, 2811 Agriculture Drive, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708-8911. Written comments received less than 72 hours before this meeting will be distributed to members at the following full Task Force meeting.

Task Force information, including agendas, meeting materials and public comments, are available at dairytaskforce.wi.gov.

