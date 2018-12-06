Extremely wet or snowy conditions have delayed harvest for a number of farmers nationwide. (Photo: Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer)

Extremely wet or snowy conditions have delayed harvest for a number of farmers nationwide. In some cases the moisture content is so high the crop cannot be physically harvested with normal harvesting equipment.

With the end of the insurance period December 10 for most spring planted crops, farmers need to know actions they can take with regards to their crop insurance coverage.

Farmers should contact their agent to discuss more time to attempt to harvest so claims can be settled based on harvested production. Your approved insurance provider may allow additional time to harvest when the following conditions are met:

You give timely notice of loss to your crop insurance agent

Your approved insurance provider determines and documents that the delay in harvest was due to an insured cause of loss

You demonstrate to your approved insurance provider that harvest was not possible due to insured causes

The delay in harvest was not because you did not have sufficient equipment or manpower to harvest the crop by the end of the insurance period.

If your approved insurance provider authorizes additional time to harvest, the end of the insurance period is not extended. Rather, you are granted additional time to attempt to harvest the crop in order to settle any loss based on harvested production.

Any additional damage to your crop (by an insured cause of loss) during the extension period is covered. Any avoidable production loss will be charged as an appraisal against the guarantee in your policy.

Please be aware that if there is significant snow cover, if the crop is under water, or if extreme wet conditions exist, your approved insurance provider should not (and is not required to) perform final inspections when conditions make it impossible to obtain accurate appraisals.

More information on requesting assistance due to delayed harvest is available on RMA’s website.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2018/12/06/crop-still-field-time-contact-crop-insurance-agent/2226762002/